Global Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

To address the problems associated with power resiliency, alternative energy options such as advanced microgrids are being considered. Microgrids are a distribution network of distributed energy resources (DER) that is capable of islanding regardless of being connected to a traditional utility power grid. Microgrid-as-a-Service (MaaS) or reliability-as-a-service is a new business model which can be used in generating and conserving energy without financial strain. They are a good source of income for consumers owing to its ensured reliability and resilience.

As per the analysis of Market research Future (MRFR), the global Microgrid as a Service market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2201 Mn at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period of 2016-2022. The global microgrid as a Service market was valued at USD 772 Mn in 2015.

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players in the global microgrid as a service market include General Electric (U.S.), Exelon Corp. (U.S.), Eaton Corp. PLC (Ireland), Northern Power Systems Corp. (U.S.), Spirae, Inc. (U.S.), NRG Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), and Duke Energy Corporation (U.S.).

Segmentation:

The global Microgrid as a Service market has been segmented based on grid type, service type, and industry.

By grid type, the global microgrid as a Service market has been segmented into Grid connected and remote/Islanded.

By service type, the global microgrid as a Service market has been segmented into Service, Monitoring & Control Service, and Operation & Maintenance Service.

By industry, the global Microgrid as a Service market has been segmented into Manufacturing, Residential & Commercial, Military, and Utility.



Regional Analysis:

By region, the global Microgrid as a Service market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

APAC is leading the global microgrid as a Service market. Increased demand for power due to rapid industrialization, high penetration of automation across industries in the region. In addition, government initiatives towards the electrification of rural areas in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan generate massive demand for MaaS. Additionally, increasing demand for renewable energy sources acts as a plus for the growth of the market.

North America is a significant market for MaaS which is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. Persistent development in the power sector in the region can be credited for the growth of the market. The United States Department of Energy encourages the adoption of microgrid which has resulted in increased adoption of MaaS in various government as well as private projects.

