Latest Update 2022: Natural Gas Liquids Market by COVID19 Business Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Royal Dutch Shell Plc.,Chesapeake Energy Corporation,ConocoPhillips Company,SM Energy

The global natural gas liquids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2016 to 2022 to reach by 11,468 kilo barrels/day in 2022 from 7,306 kilo barrels/day in 2015. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) are those hydrocarbons in natural gas that are separated from the gas as liquids through various processes and the products thus obtained are majorly ethane, propane, butanes, pentane, and pentane plus. These products can be used for heat, in cooking, as an energy source, laundry dryers, portable stoves, and in motor vehicles.

Some of the key players of Natural Gas Liquids Market:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.,Chesapeake Energy Corporation,ConocoPhillips Company,SM Energy,Exxon Mobil Corporation,BP Plc,Range Resources Corporation,Statoil ASA,Swift Energy Company,Linn Energy LLC.

The key factors responsible for driving the natural gas liquids market are increasing demand in petrochemical plants; increasing demand in refineries, and high demand from industrial and residential consumers. Some of the other factors responsible for driving this market are development in the natural gas business; increasing utilization of associated gas; traditional dry gas being replaced by wetter non-associated gas in some countries.

Restraining factors to this market are lack of infrastructure to handle NGLs, and tough competition from other energy producing products such as methane gas, biogas, and many more. The opportunity lies in developing the infrastructure for NGLs.

Global analysis of Natural Gas Liquids Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Natural Gas Liquids Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Natural Gas Liquids Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

