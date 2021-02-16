Statistics Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Statistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Statistics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Statistics Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Qlik

MathWorks

Minitab

SAS Institute

Alteryx

MaxStat Software

StataCorp

TIBCO Software

Analyse-it Software

Lumina Decision Systems

Statwing

Systat Software

Addinsoft

SAP

BDP

Tableau Software

RapidMiner

Knime

ABS Group

QDA Miner

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux

Windows

Mac OS

Android

iOS

Market segment by Application, split into

Santific Research

Finance

Industrial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Statistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Statistics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Statistics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

