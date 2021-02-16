Global Facility Management Software Market Size, Shape, Value, and Competitive Landscape Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Facility Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Facility Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Hippo CMMS

Quick Base

ServiceNow Facility Management

iLab Core Facility Management

CBRE ServiceInsight

Nexudus Spaces

Skedda Bookings

OfficeSpace Software

FMX

AiM Space Management

ARC Facilities

Infraspeak

360Facility

WebCheckout

ARCHIBUS

UpKeep

Rosmiman IWMS Global Site

RecTimes

WebTMA

Scout Systems HQ

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Facility Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Facility Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Facility Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

