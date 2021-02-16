Global Arachnoid cysts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021Global Healthcare Security Systems (HSS) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Healthcare security systems include the overall physical security solutions installed at numerous healthcare facilities. They play a crucial role in protecting the patient privacy and medical data that are valuable to the society. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global healthcare security systems market

that expects growth with 9.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2018 and 2024. The key factors that drive the growth of this market include the availability of wide of surety systems, growing patient pool, improving quality of care provided in the hospital, increasing demand of security system with an increasing emphasis on patient’s security & wellness, and need for security of infants in hospitals.

The global healthcare security systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, surveillance system, type and lastly, region. As per the application-based segmentation, this market has been segmented into document & data file tracking, medical devices tracking, monitoring, patient tracking, surgical equipment tracking, and others. On the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into clinics, diagnostic centers, hospital, laboratories, pharmacy, and others. Based on the surveillance system, the market has been segmented into surveillance cameras, video surveillance, and others.

By types, the market has been segmented into access control systems, CCTV system, infant security system, intrusion detection instruments, metal & explosive detectors, security alarm, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Tags, and others. Access control systems have been further segmented into biometric systems, chipper locks, smart cards, and X-Ray screening system. A plastic card with a built-in microprocessor is called a smart card. Security alarm has been segmented into burglar alarms, carbon monoxide alarm, and fire alarm.

The regional segmentation of the global healthcare security systems (HSS) market segments the market into regional markets namely The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). During the forecast period, the Americas are to dominate the global healthcare security systems market. The reasons for market growth include growing security risks in the healthcare industry and numerous healthcare organizations adopting the latest security systems within their facilities. Due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, and huge technological advancement in general, North America is a bigger market than South America. The most lucrative country-based markets in North America are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

The upsurge in healthcare security systems is expected to influence the rise in the prices of healthcare services in Europe, more so after Brexit as many hospitals in the United Kingdom (UK) are set to be the part of territory falling under soon to be independent Scotland. As the European economy is growing with a significant Gross Domestic Product (GDP), pricing will not always be likely (given the potential damage that Brexit can do to the economy), to be an issue for the European healthcare industry as long as good security and services are provided. The rise in the demand for healthcare security systems is also leading to the market growth in Europe. Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. Apart from the UK, the other important country-based markets in Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

With the rising number of healthcare facilities in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries like China, India, and Thailand, the growth opportunities for the healthcare security system providers have been on the immense rise during the recent years and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Other important markets in this region include Australia and South Korea, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region. The MEA region is a small market due to lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, poor healthcare, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments.

Key Players

The key players in the global healthcare security systems market ADT LLC (USA), ADT Security Services (USA), Allied Telesis Inc. (USA), Atos SE (Germany), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA), Honeywell International Inc. (USA), Johnson Controls (USA), Nedap Security Management (The Netherlands), Schneider Electric SE (USA), Seico Security (USA), Siemens AG (Germany), STANLEY Healthcare (France), and Tyco Security Products (India).

Latest Industry News

A research team at McAfee has uncovered healthcare security risks by finding out that open network jacks and weak network protocols connecting IoT medical devices are susceptible to a “man-in-the-middle” attack that could be hazardous to a patient’s health. 15 AUG 2018

Hospital of Taipei Medical University (TMUH) has launched blockchain in order to create smart health passports to share medical data between health organizations. 4 SEP 2018

