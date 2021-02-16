Global Post-operative Pain Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global post-operative pain management market is predicted to grow at a 5.4% CAGR between 2017-2023, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Post-operative pain is unpleasant and annoying, which, if not treated correctly and on time, can result in chronic pain, which may last for months. Post-operative pain is a

common adverse outcome owing to physical distress, prolonged hospital stays, and the growing incidence of readmissions of patients after surgery. Post-operative pain management helps in minimizing patient discomfort, facilitating early mobilization, functional recovery along with preventing acute pain turning into chronic pain. Besides, it also helps to lessen the possibility of pulmonary, cardiac, and neuropathic pain complications, low cost of care, and cut down the risk of thrombosis.

Various factors are propelling the post-operative pain management market growth. These factors, as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include growing incidence of diseases that need surgical treatments, development of novel drugs for quick pain relief, increased R&D activities to develop high-quality post-operative pain

management solutions with minimum side effects, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, cancer, and others, and increase in geriatric population. Additional factors pushing market growth include the increasing number of cancer patients and burgeoning demand for pain control devices and drugs.

On the flip side, poor primary health care services, especially in underdeveloped regions and complications related to overdose of pain management drugs, are factors that may impede the post-operative pain management market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the Post Operative Pain Management Market Growth on the basis of target area, application, product, and pain type.

Based on pain type, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into severe pain, moderate pain, and acute pain.

Based on the product, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into opioids, COX-2 inhibitors, antiepileptic drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and other analgesics.

Based on the application, the post-operative pain management market is segmented into migraine, musculoskeletal pain, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain, cancer pain, and others. Of these, the cancer pain segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on target area, the global post-operative pain management market is segmented into arms, hand, legs, back, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the post-operative pain management market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is chiefly on account of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region and the huge patient pool undergoing surgical procedures.

The post-operative pain management market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is chiefly on account of the increasing R&D activities for the launch of new drugs with minimal side-effects.

The post-operative pain management market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is chiefly on account of the growing incidence of chronic diseases that needs surgical treatment coupled with an increase in the geriatric population.

The global post-operative pain management market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period. This is chiefly on account of poor primary health care services, especially in the region’s underdeveloped areas and lack of awareness.

Key Players

Prominent players profiled in the post-operative pain management market report include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada), Baxter International Inc. (the US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (the UK), Forest Laboratories Inc. (the US), Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc. (the US), Purdue Pharma (the US), Johnson & Johnson (the US), Pfizer (the US), Eli Lilly (the US), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel). Key players have incorporated several strategies to create a niche in the market, such as research and development activities, joint ventures, expansions, product launches, and more.

Industry News

August 2019: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has recently launched generic anti-epileptic Vigabatrin powder in the US market for oral solution.

