Global OBD Telematics Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

About OBD Telematics:

OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.

OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Delphi

Continental

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

SIM Card Type

Wifi Type

Others OBD Telematics Market Applications:

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

The OBD Telematics market is relatively concentrated; the revenue of top thirteen manufacturers accounts about 72% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The worldwide market for OBD Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million USD in 2024, from 1330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.