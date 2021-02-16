Categories
Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit

Global “Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit:

  • The Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) conversion kit allows conventional vehicle to be converted into hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or plug-in HEV (PHEV). The conversion kit provides options beyond what is available from the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The development of the conversion kit is allowing the conversion of light and heavy-duty vehicles into hybrid vehicles in an economical and reliable manner. However, conversion kits are not limited to hybrid alone; they are scalable to convert a conventional vehicle to complete EV.

    Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • XL Hybrids
  • Odyne Systems
  • EVDrive
  • Altigreen Propulsion Labs
  • Online Retail
  • Offline Retail23 Systems
  • ALTe Technologies

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The increasing shift toward alternative fuel vehicles such as EVs due to rising pollution levels is seen in urban cities. The poor charging infrastructure in the emerging countries such as India has led the authorities are to push the adoption of hybrid technology and conversion kits. For instance, Road Transport and Highway Ministry in India, issued the notification in 2016 to allow retrofitting and started certifying the manufacturers of conversion kits. Also, the government has asked keyÂ automotiveÂ suppliers such as Bosch and Cummins to offer retrofitting technology for Indian customers. In addition, the government is also trying to reduce the price of retrofitting kit by attaining the economies of scale benefits to the manufacturers by creating more awareness and supporting schemes that can lead to the increased adoption of retrofitting technology in India.
  • The rising development of simplified and light weight conversion kits is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market. The change of conventional vehicles into hybrid vehicle needs alterations to the vehicle powertrain and need experts to install conversion kits. In addition, the weight of the vehicle rises due to the conversion kit fitment. Due to this, conversion kit manufacturers are looking at simplifying the conversing kit by lowering the weight of the kit.
  • APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The fast market growth in countries such as Japan and China and increased adoption ofÂ HEVÂ conversion kits in India will drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Online Retail
  • Offline Retail

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license):

