Pet Doors Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

A pet door or pet flap (also referred to in more specific terms, such as cat flap, cat door, dog door, or doggy door) is a small portal in a wall, window or human door to allow pets to enter and exit a house (or other structure) on their own without needing a person to open the door. Originally simple holes, the modern form is a hinged and often spring-loaded panel or flexible flap, and some are electronically controlled. They offer a degree of protection against wind, rain, and larger-bodied intruders entering the dwelling. Similar hatches can let dogs through fences at stiles. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

PetSafe

Endura Flap

Plexidor

Ideal Pet Products

High Tech Pet

Hale Pet Door

Gun Dog House Door

TAKARA INDUSTRY

Carlson ProPets

Gate Way

Pet Doors Market Types

Non-Electronic

Pet Doors Market Applications:

Dogs

Cats

Scope of Report:

Pet Doors industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America output volume accounted for more than 41.26% of the total production of global Pet Doors in 2017. PetSafe is the world leading manufacturer in global Pet Doors market with the market share of 10.92%, in terms of revenue.

The worldwide market for Pet Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 670 million USD in 2024, from 450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.