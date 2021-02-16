Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Fashion and Apparels Print Label market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

A label (as distinct from signage) is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. A laundry symbol, also called a care symbol, is a pictogram which represents a method of washing, for example drying, dry-cleaning and ironing clothing. Such symbols are written on labels, known as care labels or care tags, attached to clothing to indicate how a particular item should best be cleaned. Standard symbols for these care labels differ by region. In some standards, pictograms coexist with or are complemented by written instructions.

China is the largest supplier of fashion and apparels print label, with a production market share nearly 30.25% in 2017. India and Southeast Asia are enjoying a high growth rate from 2013 to 2018.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.20% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.87%.

The worldwide market for Fashion and Apparels Print Label is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 2970 million USD in 2024, from 1970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fashion and Apparels Print Label in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Woven Labels

Printed Labels

Hang Tags

Care Labels

Other Market Segment by Application:

Womenâ€™s Clothing

Menâ€™s Clothing