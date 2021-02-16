Categories
Bitumen Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Bitumen

Global “Bitumen Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Bitumen Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Bitumen market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Bitumen:

  • Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen.

    Bitumen Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BP
  • Shell
  • ChevronTexaco Corporation
  • China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
  • ExxonMobil
  • Indian Oil Corporation
  • Marathon Oil Company
  • JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
  • NuStar Energy
  • Nynas AB
  • Sinopec China

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Bitumen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Natural Bitumen
  • Petroleum Bitumen
  • Coal-Tar Pitch

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Emulsion
  • Polymer Modified
  • Roadways
  • Waterproofing
  • Adhesives
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Bitumen product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bitumen, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bitumen in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Bitumen competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Bitumen breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Bitumen market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bitumen sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Bitumen Market:

