Bitumen Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen.

About Bitumen:

Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen. Bitumen Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BP

Shell

ChevronTexaco Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Company

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nynas AB

Sinopec China

This report focuses on the Bitumen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific was the dominant market in 2017 and accounted for over 34.0% of the global volume and will show growth on account of rising construction industry growth in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, the presence of the major market players in the region including ExxonMobil, Shell Bitumen, and British Petroleum will augment industry expansion over the next eight years. Also, Asia Pacific will increase its bitumen consumption owing to the extensive road network in the region.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Natural Bitumen

Petroleum Bitumen

Coal-Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application:

Emulsion

Polymer Modified

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives