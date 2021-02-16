Night Vision Devices Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Night Vision Devices Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Night Vision Devices report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Night Vision Devices market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Night Vision Devices:

A night vision device (NVD) is an optoelectronic device that allows images to be produced in levels of light approaching total darkness. It does not work when using an infrared searchlight illuminating the target, and the use of the faint light reflected from the target light through the booster, the image on the screen to enhance the human eye can feel the visible image to observation and targeting. This report mainly covers the Infrared night vision, LLL night vision, Thermal imaging infrared instrument, Laser Night Vision product type. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

FLIR

Harris

L3 Technologies

Thales

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

SAT Infrared

ITL

Meprolight

ATN

Optix

Meopta

Thermoteknix

Schmidt & Bender

Newcon Optik

Night Vision Devices Market Types

Night Vision Camera

Night Vision Scope

Night Vision Goggle

Other Night Vision Devices Market Applications:

Military

Military

Civil

The global average price of Night Vision Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 6.6 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 6.1 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Night Vision Devices includes Night Vision Camera, Night Vision Scope, Night Vision Goggle and Other Night Vision Devices, and the proportion of Night Vision Camera in 2015 is about 44.95%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Night Vision Devices is widely used in Military and Civil. The most proportion of Night Vision Devices is Military, and the market share in 2015 is 65.89%. The trend of Military is decreasing in past five years.

The worldwide market for Night Vision Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 7250 million USD in 2024, from 5830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.