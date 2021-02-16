Categories
Zippers Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Zippers

Global “Zippers Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Zippers Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Zippers market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Zippers:

  • Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.

    Zippers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • YKK
  • RIRI
  • YBS Zipper
  • KAO SHING ZIPPER
  • IDEAL Fastener
  • Coats Industrial
  • SALMI
  • MAX Zipper
  • Sanli Zipper
  • HHH Zipper
  • KCC Zipper
  • Sancris
  • SBS
  • 3F
  • YCC
  • Weixing Group
  • YQQ
  • XinHong Zipper
  • CMZ ZIPPER
  • Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
  • Xinyu Zipper
  • HSD Zipper
  • TAT-Zipper
  • JKJ Zipper
  • DIS
  • THC Zipper
  • ABC Zipper
  • Hengxiang Zipper
  • Hualing-Zipper
  • QCC

    Scope of Report:

  • Zippers are widely used in clothes, shoes, luggage/bags and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, zipper production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. YKK, RIRI, IDEAL Fastener Industrial, SBS and so on are among of key players in zipper industry. Besides, YKK is the largest manufacturer of zipper in the world and the symbol of high quality zipper.
  • According to the raw materials, zipper can be mainly divided into three categories: metal zipper, nylon zipper and plastic zippers, of which nylon zipper accounts for the largest production market share with 68.66% in 2017.
  • Global production of zipper is 53181 M Meters in 2017, increased from 46590 M Meters in 2013. China is the largest base of zipper globally with the share of 56.05% in 2017. However, when considering the product quality, China still has obvious gap with manufacturers from developed countries, such as Japan and Europe.
  • When refers to the consumption, Asia is the key consumer. China is the largest one and contributed 37.25% share in the consumption market in 2017. Southeast Asia is the follower with consumption volume of 8617 M Meters.
  • The worldwide market for Zippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 20100 million USD in 2024, from 15400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Zippers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Metal Zipper
  • Nylon Zipper
  • Plastic Zipper
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Garment
  • Luggage & Bags
  • Sporting Goods
  • Camping Gear
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Zippers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zippers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zippers in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Zippers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Zippers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Zippers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zippers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Zippers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Zippers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

