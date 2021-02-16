Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC):

Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a white or yellowish powder, non-toxic, odorless, soluble in water anionic cellulose ether. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a good additive for drilling mud treatment and the formulated materials for drilling fluid. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has properties of high pulping rate and good salt tolerance etc. Generally, polyanionic cellulose (PAC) can be classified into high viscosity and low viscosity two types. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has wide application in oilfield, food industry, paper industry and medical industry etc. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Dow

Akzonobel

Ashland

GDFCL

Prince Energy

Ugur Seluloz Kimya

Everbright

SINOCMC

Yu Long

Jiangsu Licheng

Wealthy Chemical

Fuhai Technology

Yiteng New Material

High Viscosity

Low Viscosity

Other Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Applications:

Oilfield

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Coating Industry

In recent years the United States, Europe and Asia have been the main consuming regions of polyanionic cellulose accounts for nearly 80% of the world’s consumption. In 2015 the world’s total consumption of about 295.03 K MT of polyanionic cellulose. The consumption of polyanionic cellulose in Asia is growing, and now has more polyanionic cellulose consumption than North America as the world’s largest consumer of Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) areas accounts for 43% of the world’s consumption. And the main manufactures are Dow, Akzonobel, Ashland and Everbright.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for polyanionic cellulose industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into polyanionic cellulose industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field. Along with the development of Chinese domestic Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) industry, the performance distance will shorten gradually, compared with the imported.