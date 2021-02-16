Global Activated Alumina Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Activated Alumina Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Activated Alumina Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Activated Alumina market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Activated Alumina:

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations. Activated Alumina Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on.

North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016.

The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016.

Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016.

There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Activated Alumina is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 820 million USD in 2024, from 620 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Activated Alumina in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Powdered Form Activated Alumina

Sphered Form Activated Alumina Market Segment by Application:

Fluoride Adsorbent

Desiccant

Catalyst

Refractory Additives