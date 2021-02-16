High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC):

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique in analytic chemistry used to separate the components in a mixture, to identify each component, and to quantify each component. It relies on pumps to pass a pressurized liquid solvent containing the sample mixture through a column filled with a solid adsorbent material. Each component in the sample interacts slightly differently with the adsorbent material, causing different flow rates for the different components and leading to the separation of the components as they flow out the column.

This report focuses on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is the largest product segment in the analytical instruments industry. The versatile and popular technology helps identify and analyze constituent components of various chemicals and materials and therefore is used to analyze substances in a wide variety of industries for R&D purposes, quality control, and process engineering applications. Currently pharmaceutical whose market share is over 55%, and life science industries accounting for more 17% are the biggest application areas for HPLC testing.

The HPLC market is expected to be driven by new applications such as food safety testing as it is ideally suited for testing of food contaminants owing to its large volume of data generation through a single analysis, thereby facilitating screening, confirmation, and quantification of all the constituents. Proliferation of new applications especially in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors represents another major factor driving growth.

Present day HPLC devices are capable of analyzing almost all types of biological compounds including small molecules that can be isolated or synthesized. HPLC is also being used in the purification of peptide therapeutics, as well as certain proteins. Continued improvement in the system automation and in robotics is also one of the major factors propelling growth in the HPLC market. Emerging hyphenated methods such as GC/LCMS and LC/HPLC-NMR represent a shift towards multidimensional hyphenated systems for highly advanced research and quality monitoring applications.

