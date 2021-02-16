Antiglare Glass Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Antiglare Glass Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Antiglare Glass report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Antiglare Glass market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Antiglare Glass:

Antiglare glass is manufactured by acid etching one or two surfaces of the glass, providing uniform evenly diffused surfaces for high resolution applications. Non-glare glass disperses reflected light, allowing the user to focus on the transmitted image. Non-glare glass is available in several quality and etching levels: from picture frame quality to display quality, and from 60 to 130 gloss units. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Schott

Kiso Micro

Abrisa Technologies

AG Glass&Aluminium

JMT Glass

Chin Wei Miao

Horngya Electronics

Giant Nano

Huihua Glass

39 Glass

Torlin Chemicals

Qinhuangdao Xingxian

Shanghai Yingsai

60-100 Gloss Units

101-130 Gloss Units

Other Antiglare Glass Market Applications:

Monitor Application

Protection Cabinet Application

Advanced Frame Application

This report focuses on the Antiglare Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is expected to account for the largest market over the next eight years on account of increasing demand for eyewear, lenses, flat panel displays and smartphones in the region, which will positively influence product demand. Asia Pacific will show the fastest growth as a result of increasing consumer awareness regarding anti-glare spectacles and lenses as well as increasing disposable incomes and a growing demand for electronic products in the region. Growth will also be augmented by increasing solar panel use to fulfill the electricity and energy requirements of countries including China, Malaysia, and India.