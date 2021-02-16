Global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Altran Technologies

Alten Group

HCL Enterprise

Bertrandt

TCS

Wipro

Akka Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mechanic

Embedded IT

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Aviation

Telecom

Railway

Software and Internet

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Research and Development Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

