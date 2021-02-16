Global Surgical Glue Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 10.2%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Surgical Glue Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Surgical Glue in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Surgical Glue Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Surgical Glue Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Surgical Glue including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The surgical glue market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. The factor that contributes to the growth of the global surgical glue market is the rising number of traumatic injuries. The market growth is also majorly driven by the rise in the number of surgical procedures and burn cases, along with increasing incidences of road accidents, globally.

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Boosts the Growth of the Surgical Glue Market

The rising health awareness and high prevalence of the diseases (such as skin diseases, cancer, heart diseases, and respiratory diseases) have increased the opportunities for the surgeries. According to the World Bank, in 2015, the number of surgical procedures per 100,000 people in Brazil was found to be 13,940. At the same time, the number of procedures per 100,000 people was 2,732 in China in 2012 and was 1,303 in Mexico in 2015. Therefore, the improvement in healthcare facilities in developed and developing economies is likely to contribute to the surgical glue market growth in the upcoming years.

The other driving factors also include improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and rising need to prevent blood loss in patients.

Side Effects Associated with Surgical Glue Helps to Restrain the Growth of the Surgical Glue Market

Surgical glues are generally safe and are considered an effective method to close skin wounds, when appropriate wounds are selected and the skin glue is applied accurately. However, apart from the effectiveness, there are side effects associated with tissue glues/adhesives, which include sensation of mild heat at the time the glue is applied and an increased risk of wounds re-opening, as compared to the use of sutures. If the surgical glue is applied to the sub-dermal layers, it may cause a foreign body reaction, which can cause chronic pain and inflammation. Fibrin sealant side effects include prion disease, antibody formation, allergic reaction, and swelling. Hence, all of these side effects have contributed in restraining the surgical glue market.

The other factor also includes increasing minimally invasive procedures, which may negatively affect the market.

North America Dominates the Surgical Glue Market

North America is anticipated to continue being the largest-growing surgical glue market in the coming years. The factors that have contributed in the growth include the increasing investments in R&D of medical adhesives and their several applications in different surgeries performed in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to the growing development of clinical specialty, application-specific product formulation, and all-purpose products that provide faster sealing, hemostasis, or closure for general wound applications in internal and external use.

The global Surgical Glue market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLCB. Braun Medical Inc.Baxter International Inc.SealantisCohera Medical Inc.CryoLife Inc.Arch Therapeutics Inc.Adhesys MedicalLifeBond

Feb 2017: Medtronic Introduces Signia(TM) Stapling System for Minimally Invasive Surgery.

