Global Amphibious Aircraft Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Amphibious aircraft is a special type of aircraft, which is designed to perform takeoff, as well as landing operations from both land and water. These airplanes are also commonly known as seaplanes and are equipped with retractable wheels. Moreover, various amphibious aircraft worldwide are fitted with keels, which acts like a ski, thus enabling the aircraft to perform takeoff and landing operations on the ice. Furthermore, in the present scenario, various amphibious aircraft globally are being increasingly used for surveillance. Likewise, the wings of such aircraft are larger as compared to other aircraft and turboprop engines are fitted on these planes. Furthermore, modernizing initiatives in various countries, such as China, Japan, and Singapore have led to a rise in the manufacturing of amphibious aircraft for both commercials, as well as for the military sector.

Regional Insights

The region of Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the amphibious aircraft market in 2017. Amphibious aircraft in China has been witnessing a significant growth, owing to the introduction of newer technology in terms of amphibious aircraft which have proved to be a success while possessing the capability of excelling various other amphibious aircraft produced by Japan and Russia. Furthermore, China has progressed rapidly with the development of their newest AG600 amphibious aircraft. The AG600 has been developed by China as a part of a drive to modernize the military capabilities of the region amidst the territorial disputes taking place in the South China Sea, which has led to rising tensions in the regions of Asia-Pacific and the United States. Moreover, China expects to deliver their largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600, to their customers worldwide by 2022. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the manufacturer of the airplane has stated that they have received 17 delivery orders from the Chinese government for the aircraft. Owing to the growing developments in China, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2017.

Rising Demand for Amphibious Aircraft Worldwide

In the present scenario, a recently published Dubai tourism performance report has highlighted that Dubai, in the recent years, has witnessed a significant growth in terms of the number of tourists visiting the city. Moreover, according to the report, there has been a 7.5% growth in terms of international passengers visiting Dubai. The report also highlights a total number of 11.58 million international guests visited Dubai in the first 9 months of 2017. The increase in the number of international tourists visiting the city in 2017 has also been attributed to the fact that a rise in the number of amphibious aircraft in the region has helped in the development of tourism in Dubai.

Furthermore, in the present scenario, with the completion of the maiden test flight of the AG600 amphibious aircraft developed in China has led to the country achieving a milestone in terms of the amphibious aircraft development. The completion of the maiden test flight of the aircraft has led to an increase in the demand for the aircraft by various international countries and China expects to deliver their AG600 amphibious aircraft to their customers by 2022. Furthermore, in 2017, the Indian carrier Spice Jet has also announced their plan of acquiring 100 amphibious aircraft from Quest Aircraft Company LLC, a subsidiary of Setouchi Holdings in Japan. The main motive behind procuring the 100 amphibious aircraft by the Indian region shall be to connect the remote areas of the Indian subcontinent. This shall lead to the Indian government conducting aviation operations in those areas, in order to place the remote locations of the Indian subcontinent on the main Indian aviation map. According to Spice Jet, the amphibious aircraft are being evaluated for operating in areas, such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and regions in the North – East, Andamans, Lakshadweep, and other coastal regions. The increasing demand for amphibious aircraft in the present scenario shall lead to the amphibious aircraft market witnessing a huge growth in the coming years.

Major Players:

Vickers Aircraft Company Limited, Dornier Seawings GmbH, MVP Aero, NP korporatsiya Irkut PAO, and atolavion among others.

Vickers Aircraft Company Limited Dornier Seawings GmbH MVP Aero Beriev Aircraft NP korporatsiya Irkut PAO Equator Aircraft Norway SAAero Adventure atolavion FAULHABER ShinMaywa Industries

Ltd.

