Global Medical Coatings Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The global medical coatings market is estimated to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Medical coating is considered as a covering applied on the medical devices including implants or any kind of equipment to prevent bacterial, viral, and fungal infection, and facilitate the smooth functioning of the device, offering dielectric properties, dry-film lubricity, thermal stability, reduced friction between devices and tissues, etc. This growth is mainly driven by the awareness about healthcare, demand for minimally invasive surgery and ageing population. In 2017, North America accounted the largest share in the usage of medical coatings and Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, aided by rising consumption power in coming years.

Increasing Global Population with Healthcare Issues Driving the Medical Coatings Market

With the ever-increasing population, healthcare issues will also increase. Due to planned and unplanned activities or changing environments, or unhealthy lifestyles, humans come in contact with many different organisms or sources that have the capacity to cause diseases or disabilities. The major causes for diseases or injury worldwide are heart diseases, road traffic accidents, cerebrovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections, tuberculosis, war, diarrhea diseases, HIV, congenital anomalies, trachea, bronchus and lung cancer, etc. With breakthroughs in the medical field, implantable devices and alteration from conventional operational practice to minimally invasive medical procedure acts have gained popularity. Implantable devices such as dental implants, orthopedic implants, neurostimulator devices are in trend. Artificial hip, artificial knee and cardiac pacemakers are some of the other common medical devices that require coatings.

Demand for Coatings from Medical Devices Continue to Grow Globally

Medical devices accounted the largest share of the market in 2017 and are expected to witness a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Medical device industry is changing and evolving continuously, unrivaled in the life sciences industry. Medical devices such as cardiovascular, optical, orthopedic, endoscopic, radiology devices, drug delivery systems, IVD devices, etc. require coatings for their smooth and efficient functioning along with enhancing the durability of equipment and offer dielectric properties, dry-film lubricity and thermal stability, reduce friction between devices and tissues and provide wetting, surface coverage and coating homogeneity. Coatings used for various applications need to be compatible with the substrate on which these are applied and should be able to withstand the sterilization, cleaning, and other conditions in which the devices might be used.

North America Dominated in the Global Medical Coatings Market

North America is estimated to witness tremendous growth rate over the forecast period in the medical coatings market. Due to rising aged population and focused interest of the government in providing quality healthcare facilities, the United States remained the largest medical device market in the world, with a market size of around USD 150 billion, and it represented about 40% of the global medical device market in 2017. The US manufacturers of medical devices control more than half of the Canadian medical device market and the Canadian market is sophisticated and mature, with a strong demand for high-quality medical technologies. This is mostly due to geographic proximity and similarities in safety and quality standards between the two countries.

The global Medical Coatings market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Medical Coatings Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Koninklijke DSM N.V. AST Products

Inc. Hydromer Inc. Biocoat Incorporated Covalon Technologies Ltd. Precision Coating Company

Inc. Surmodics

Inc. Freudenberg Group Medicoat AG Merit Medical Coatings BV Harland Medical Systems

Inc.

Key Developments in the Medical Coatings Market:

May 2018: China has highlighted that they shall deliver the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600 to their customers by 2022. The AG600 amphibious aircraft manufactured by China is considered to be the largest amphibious aircraft in the world and has been designed as a part of the ongoing military modernizing procedures in China.

Apr 2018: Mahindra Defense, which is a part of the Mahindra Group, in 2018, announced that they have been selected by the Japanese aircraft maker ShinMaywa Industries Limited, to be the regional partner for conducting manufacturing and related operation for the US-2 seaplane, which was being manufactured by ShinMaywa Industries Limited for India.

Reasons to Purchase this Report
An understanding of the current market dynamics and growth opportunities
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis
Identifying the dominating application, substrate type and coatings type in the medical coatings market
Identifying the Region and countries expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players

Finally, the report Global Medical Coatings Market 2021 describes the Medical Coatings industry expansion game plan, the Medical Coatings industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

