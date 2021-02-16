Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Titanium Dioxide Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Titanium Dioxide in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Titanium Dioxide Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Titanium Dioxide Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Titanium Dioxide including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Titanium Dioxide market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for titanium dioxide is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the rapidly growing demand for paints & coatings and increase in demand for lightweight vehicles in the automobile industry.

Increase in Demand for Lightweight Vehicles in Automobile Industry

Lightweight plastics are in high demand in the automotive industry due to their competitive pricing, style, reliability, strength, and safety. Plastic components weigh almost 50% lighter than similar components made from traditional materials, thus providing 25%-35% improvement in fuel efficiency, which is a key factor in the automotive and transportation industry. Every 10% reduction in the vehicle weight is estimated to result in a 5% to 7% reduction in fuel usage. Polycarbonates are the most widely used lightweight plastic material to replace the traditional materials such as bronze, stainless steel, cast iron and ceramics in the automotive industry. Polycarbonates are characterized by their low scratch resistance, which makes it unfeasible for its usage in automotive applications. However, by the addition of titanium dioxide to these plastics, their scratch resistance, light resistance, heat resistance, and weather resistance is rapidly increased making them feasible for use in automotive applications. The global automotive industry has registered a growth of 2.36% Y-o-Y in 2017 over 2016, reaching a total of 97,302,534 vehicles. Currently, to manufacture a typical four-wheel vehicle, 10 kgs of polycarbonate is used in various forms. With polycarbonate expected to replace conventional materials in the aforementioned industry, the demand for titanium dioxide is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Paints & Coatings Segment to Contribute Highest Demand to the Market

Titanium dioxide is the most widely used white pigment material in the paints & coatings industry. It is majorly used because it efficiently scatters visible light and thereby imparts whiteness, brightness, and opacity when incorporated into a coating. Globally, of all the titanium dioxide which is currently being produced, over 55% find its application in paints & coatings industry alone. The global paints & coatings industry is experiencing a boom with rapid growth from the building & construction, and automotive end-user industries. Construction activities in all 19 EUROCONSTRUCT countries have increased by 3.23% in 2017, owing to growing demand for construction in these countries. Furthermore, the market is further expected to rise by around 6% through 2021. According to the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), construction activity in the whole EU grew by 2.2% in 2016. In 2017, the overall output of the European construction industry grew by 6.7%, when compared to 2016, reaching a total of EUR 1,364 billion with construction industry accounting for 8.9% of the total GDP (EU 28).

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily from major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. In the fiscal year 2016-17, India had a total FDI investment of USD 60.08 billion, which was 8% higher than the previous year, with large investments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in the construction of HK$ 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats. The Dubai Expo 2021 which is set to take place over the six-month period between October 2021 and April 2021, is estimated to attract more than 25 million tourists; this is expected to propel the construction market and in turn propel paints & coatings market in Dubai. Additionally, FIFA World-Cup in Qatar (2022) is anticipated to provide significant demand for paints & coatings in construction activities. Hence, with the rapidly growing global paints & coatings industry, the global market for titanium dioxide is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period (2018-2023).

North America to Dominate the Market

North America represented the largest regional market for global titanium dioxide market in 2017. This immense demand for titanium dioxide is a consequence of the growing demand for paints & coatings and an increase in consumption of plastics & paper products in the region. In North America, the United States provides the major market for the titanium dioxide with more than 50% of the regional market share. In the first 6 months of 2018, the total number of new residential housing units started in the United States recorded rapid growth of 7.84% when compared to the same time period in 2017. The United States is home to the leading global pulp & paper manufacturing companies such as International Paper, Kimberly-Clark, etc., the United States is the second largest consumer of paper and paperboard products in the world. The per capita consumption of paper & cardboard products of the United States is about 4 time that of the global per capita consumption. United States remains the second largest country in terms of total amount of plastics consumption with an estimated value of USD 11.83 billion. The rapidly growing packaging, electrical & electronics, and automotive sectors in the United States are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the plastics market, in turn, will drive the market for titanium dioxide during the forecast period.

The global Titanium Dioxide market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Titanium Dioxide Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Argex Titanium Inc. CRISTAL DowDuPontEvonik Industries AG Grupa Azoty KRONOS Worldwide

Inc. Lomon Billions PRECHEZA a.s. TAYCA Corporation The Chemours Company The Kish Company

Inc. Tronox Limited Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman Corporation)

Highlighted points of Titanium Dioxide Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

This Titanium Dioxide Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Titanium Dioxide? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Titanium Dioxide Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Titanium Dioxide Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Titanium Dioxide Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Titanium Dioxide Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Titanium Dioxide Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Titanium Dioxide Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Titanium Dioxide Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Titanium Dioxide Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Titanium Dioxide Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Titanium Dioxide Industry?

Key Developments in the Titanium Dioxide Market:

May 2017: Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has received a USD 37.6 million contract from the US Department of Defense for the refurbishment and overhaul of 381 UH-60 tail rotor blades. The entire work is expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

Mar 2015: Kaman Corporation announced that its Aerosystems division (Kaman) has been awarded an extension to its current contract with Bell Helicopter for military rotor blade components for the Bell UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. This five-year follow-on contract IS expected to be valued at more than USD 25 million.

Identify the current and future prospects of the global titanium dioxide market in the developed and emerging marketsAnalyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysisInformation about the growth of the various product segments that are expected to dominate the marketRegional and country-level analysis of the marketIdentify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Finally, the report Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2021 describes the Titanium Dioxide industry expansion game plan, the Titanium Dioxide industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

