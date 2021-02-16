Global Food Rheology Modifiers Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Food Rheology Modifiers Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Food Rheology Modifiers in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Food Rheology Modifiers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Food Rheology Modifiers Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Food Rheology Modifiers including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Food Rheology Modifiers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Rheological behavior is associated with textural qualities such as mouth feel, taste, and shelf-life stability. Various food formulations, such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces toppings, bakery products, and other packaged food & beverage products use rheology modifiers like hydrocolloids as additives to achieve the preferred viscosity and mouth feel.

The global food rheology modifiers market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Rising Consumption of Packaged & Processed Food Industry

The developed and urban areas in developing economies have been observing demographic changes with decrease in the number of persons per household. There are more single households currently, thus creating greater demand for processed food products, preferably in smaller packages or single portions. The rising consumption of packaged foods indicates the utilization of food rheology modifiers in these products, ranging from emulsifiers, hydrocolloids, texturants and anti-caking agents in applications such as savory snacks, bakery products, functional beverages, and so on. Increasing demand for healthy, organic and natural ingredients, in turn driving the market for natural food additives including rheology modifiers derived from botanicals or other sources.

Hydrocolloids to Witness Highest Growth

On the basis of type, the hydrocolloids segment is expected to register highest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. Within hydrocolloids, starch accounts for highest share, followed by other hydrocolloids. Major starch-using food industries include confectionery, dairy, dessert, pet foods & meat products, ready-to-eat meals, bakery, sauces and salad dressings.

The emulsifiers segment of rheology modifier market was valued at USD 2448 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4 during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth

The hydrocolloids segment in North American region was valued at USD 1970.3 million in 2015, while it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% in Europe. Within Asia-Pacific region, China, India, and Japan are the leading producers of processed foods, beverages which are giving a further boost to the market for food rheology modifiers in this region.

Key Developments in the Food Rheology Modifiers Market

March 2017: The global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions CP Kelco had announced the completion of new production capabilities in its Okmulgee, Oklahoma plant for manufacturing KELCOGEL gellan gum.

December 2016: Cargill had expanded its line of emulsifiers with addition of de-oiled canola lecithin with a claim that it can be utilized by food manufacturers in organic products and does not have to be declared as major food allergen. The company markets its’ ingredient as a one-to-one replacement for its other lecithin types (soy and sunflower based lecithin).

Food Rheology Modifiers Market Major Key Players are- Archer Daniels Midland, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Royal DSM, DuPont Danisco, Kerry Group, Ingredion, and Palsgaad A/S.

Kerry Group -Royal DSM -Cargill Inc. -Tate & Lyle -BASF -Ingredion -DuPont Danisco -Palsgaard -Archer Daniela Midland -CP Kelco -Corbion N.V.

