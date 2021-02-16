Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Cardiac Pacemakers Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Cardiac Pacemakers in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cardiac Pacemakers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Cardiac Pacemakers Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Cardiac Pacemakers including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Cardiac Pacemakers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, in order to maintain normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart conditions such as heart failure and arrhythmias.

Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases and Ageing Population are driving the Market

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than three million people in the United States suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2050. Arrhythmias affects all age groups, but the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) increases significantly with age. As per the American Heart Association’s statistics, the prevalence rate of AF in people younger than 65 years of age is approximately 2%, while the rate increases to about 9% in people aged more than 65 years. Furthermore, the use of alcohol, tobacco, a sedentary lifestyle and certain over-the-counter drugs could also increase the risk of arrhythmias.

Other factors that are driving the market growth include a favorable reimbursement scenario and technological advancements in the field of pacemakers and minimally invasive surgeries.

Cyber Security Risks Associated with New-generation Connected Pacemakers could Impede Market Growth

For the purpose of increasing connectivity between the patient and caregiver, the wireless communication capabilities of medical devices have been enhanced manifold. While these advances have enabled better record keeping, continuous diagnosis, and advanced healthcare methodologies such as predictive medicine, they have also made it possible to manipulate normal functioning of the medical device. In case of pacemakers that represent high-risk class medical devices, cyber security risks pose significant danger to patient safety. In the recent past, the US FDA had identified Abbott implantable products to be susceptible to cybersecurity risks, following which Abbott had initiated two voluntary recalls, in Aug 2017 and Apr 2018. These cybersecurity risks and recalls could unnecessarily alarm patients, and may have a long term negative effect on the growth of the market

North America Dominates the Cardiac Pacemakers Market

In 2017, North America was the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.

The global Cardiac Pacemakers market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)Medtronic PLCBoston Scientific CorporationSorin groupLepu medical Co. LtdZoll medical corporationBiotronik SE & Co. KGMedico SpA

Key Developments in the Cardiac Pacemakers Market:

May 2018: Daikin America, a leading supplier of fluoropolymer and fluorochemical products, increased the prices for FEP products. This price increase is necessary for Daikin to make progress towards investment economics to justify both continued and new investments in manufacturing, technology, logistics and technical support services.

Finally, the report Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2021 describes the Cardiac Pacemakers industry expansion game plan, the Cardiac Pacemakers industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

