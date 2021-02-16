Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Industrial Protective Footwear Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Industrial Protective Footwear in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Industrial Protective Footwear Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Industrial Protective Footwear Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Industrial Protective Footwear including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global industrial protective footwear industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future due to rise in introduction of innovative products from key players. For instance, Rock Fall develops first Electrical Safety footwear available in Europe. The newly launched product by Rock Fall is certified against European and International Electrical Hazard standards and is designed to protect wearers against electrical risks up to 18kV in accordance with the ASTM F2412-11 test method. The risk of electric shocks are increasing as the importance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles continues to grow which is influencing demand of high quality safety shoes.

Innovation in Safety Footwear to Drive the Growth of the Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Growing acceptance of ergonomically designed protective footwear from various industries is one of the major factor driving the market growth from last few years. Key players are investing on development of ergonomically designed footwear as it has a greater influence on the body movement and weight which is major parameters for high quality safety footwear. Additionally, industrial protective footwear help to reduce strain and lead to sufficient support of the feet. This is driving industrial approach toward designing and manufacturing safety footwear, which is influencing the market growth.

Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during Forecast Period

Leather industrial safety shoes holds the significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoes manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which is restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Increase in Demand for Leather Boots

Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a leading market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislations in the US. Additionally, North America will also witness demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.

Key Developments in the Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Jun 2018: Night Tech Gear, creators of the first industrial shoe lighting system, has announced Night Shift Shoe Lights. The Night Shift Shoe Lights are the latest addition to the Night Tech Gear product line, designed to help workers identify potential hazards and reduce workplace falls.

Jun 2018: The government of India has asked ministries, departments, public sector units and defence forces to give preference to domestic leather products, as it looks to give a boost to the leather and footwear industry which will create huge impact on prices of leather safety shoes.

Industrial Protective Footwear Market Major Key Players

Bata

Honeywell

JAL Group

COFRA

Dunlop Boots

Hewats Edinburgh

Rahman Group

Rock Fall Ltd.

Uvex Safety Group

KARAM

Zain International

SIMON

