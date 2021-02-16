Global Astaxanthin Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Astaxanthin Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Astaxanthin in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Astaxanthin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Astaxanthin Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Astaxanthin including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Astaxanthin market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global astaxanthin market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023), due to the growing demand for natural astaxanthin from multiple sectors like nutraceutical, drugs and cosmetic. Also, the unique color and properties associated with astaxanthin has led to its increased use in commercial aquacultures, food coloring and others.

Market Dynamics

The global astaxanthin market is driven by it increased application in nutraceutical products including supplements, food and beverage, due to its properties like high anti-oxidants content which helps to enhance the health of skin, muscle, eye and others. Further, multiple use of astaxanthin like enhancing the color of certain fishes like salmon, trout, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

However, the use of advanced technologies and heavy dependence on natural resources to cultivate astaxanthin leads to a greater production cost, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market as only financially strong players can enter this market.

Expansion of present facilities, development in the product composition to make it suitable for increased applications in food, beverages and other industries, and incorporation of innovative technologies towards the manufacture of astaxanthin are expected to help the companies achieve a greater market share in the global market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of source, form and application. Astaxanthin powder is the most used form of the ingredient as it is relatively cheaper than others and is used widely in animal and aqua feed. Haematococcus Pluvaialis Microalgae is the primary source of producing astaxanthin as it contains the highest level of the astaxanthin and regrows at a very fast rate.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is observed to the biggest consumer of astaxanthin, due to the presence of a well-established nutraceutical industry and existence of greater health-concerned consumers. Further, institutions like Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) in North America, are creating awareness about health benefits of astaxanthin, which in turn is leading to greater use of the ingredient in this region.

Key Developments

November 2017 – Natural products manufacturer NOW Foods together with Algae Health Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of BGG, introduced Astaxanthin capsules containing astaZine natural astaxanthin sourced from organic haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. The capsules is featured as organic, certified vegan, non-GMO project verified, halal, and kosher.

Competitive Landscape

Major players – AstaReal Holdings Co., Ltd., AstaSupreme, BGG (Beijing Ginko Group), JXTG Group, KeyNatura, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Piveg, Inc. and Valensa International among others.

The global Astaxanthin market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Astaxanthin Market:

Finally, the report Global Astaxanthin Market 2021 describes the Astaxanthin industry expansion game plan, the Astaxanthin industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

