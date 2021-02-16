Global Inositol Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Inositol Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Inositol in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Inositol Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Inositol Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Inositol including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Inositol market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global inositol market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growing number of people affected by diseases like PCOS, diabetes. and others, due to the adoption of poor lifestyle and increased consumption of junk food, is leading to a rise in the demand for drugs and supplements containing inositol, owing to its many curing properties as it is a member of vitamin B complex.

Inositol Market Dynamics

The market for inositol is primarily driven by its increased application as an important ingredient to make energy drinks, as it is efficient in converting nutrients into energy. Furthermore, the prevalence of diseases like PCOS in women has also led to an extensive use of isonitol in the manufacture of medicines to cure PCOS, as it aids in increasing progesterone, lowering testosterone levels, decreasing luteinizing hormone, and inducing weight loss, among others. Moreover, the demand for inositol is also rising, as it helps in curing hair fall, depression, and other health problems faced by the current generation, due to the prominence of unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle.

Inositol is sourced from natural elements like citrus and other fruits, oils, vegetables, and plants, among others, and natural resources are costly raw materials that are heavily dependent on agriculture and expensive extraction processes. Companies manufacturing inositol are observed to be facing fluctuations in raw material supply, thus making it challenging for them to make its products available to its customers in a timely manner.

It is expected that greater initiatives toward creating awareness about the health benefits of inositol among the consumers and exploring new and innovative applications of the ingredient in food, beverages, and drugs products, can propel the growth of the market in the future.

Inositol Market Segmentation

The global inositol market has been segmented on the basis of application and form. By application, inositol is mainly used in the manufacture of drugs and supplements, as it helps to cure a number of prominent diseases.

Regional Inositol Market Analysis

North America holds the largest market share for inositol, as inositol is used in energy drinks, which are in high demand in the United States, Canada, and other countries in this region. Furthermore, inositol is also being regarded as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration, thus giving the drugs, beverage, and other companies the leverage to use inositol in their products without any constraint.

Inositol Market Key Developments

May 2018 – Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd launched Tiovita Drink Aibitasu Zero (third-class OTC drug), caffeine-free, sugar-free product containing 50g of inositol, under its Tiovita range, in Japan.

Inositol Market Competitive Landscape

Inositol Market Major players – AstaReal Holdings Co. Ltd, AstaSupreme, BGG (Beijing Ginko Group), Holland & Barrett Retail Limited, JXTG Group, KeyNatura, Koninklijke Dsm NV, Piveg Inc., and Valensa International, among others.

AstaReal Holdings Co. Ltd-AstaSupreme-BGG (Beijing Ginko Group)-Holland & Barrett Retail Limited-JXTG Group-KeyNatura-Koninklijke Dsm NV-Piveg Inc.-Valensa International

Key Developments in the Inositol Market:

