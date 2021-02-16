Global Polydextrose Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Polydextrose Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Polydextrose in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Polydextrose Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Polydextrose Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Polydextrose including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Polydextrose market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global polydextrose market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018–2023) due to the increased application of polydextrose in bakery and confectionery products, supplements, beverages, sauces, and others, owing to its inherent properties like low calorie, odorless, and solubility among others.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increased applications of polydextrose as a humectant, stabilizer and thickener, in bakery and confectionery products, beverages, yogurts, salad dressings and others. Also, with the rising number of diseases like obesity, diabetes and others, the use of polydextrose has increased in functional edible products as it is a high in fiber and is low in calories.

However, due to the availability of a large number of ingredients like carrageen, gelatin, and stevia among others, which be used as a replacement of polydextrose, is expected to lower the market share. The presence of a large number of substitutes is expected to pose a threat to polydextrose manufacturers by lowering its bargaining power.

Companies are observed to engage into agreements with food and beverage manufacturers to expand its market share. Further, extensive marketing of polydextrose by placing significant emphasis on its properties and utilization is expected to increase the awareness about the product and driving its demand in the future.

Market Segmentation

The global polydextrose market is segmented on the basis of application and form. By application, polydextrose is being used as a replacement for sugar in several functional food and beverage items like cakes, candies, puddings and others. The highest application of dextrose is found to be in bakery and confectionery products, due to its increased application as a stabilizer, thickener and others. By form, the market has been segmented into powder and liquid.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is observed to be the holding the largest market share in the global polydextrose market in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to favorable regulations implemented by the U.S. FDA. Further, the demand for polydextrose is projected to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific countries like India and China during the forecast period, owing to the developments in functional food products and rising health concern in this region.

Key Developments

December 2017 – Tate & Lyle has expanded its manufacturing capacity, and upgraded its processes, at its STA-LITE® Polydextrose facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. This expansion has increased the capacity at the facility in Nantong by more than three times from when it was acquired by Tate & Lyle in 2014.

Major players – Tate & Lyle, Dupont Nutrition & Health, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Baolingbao Biology, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Van Wankum Ingredients and Golden Grain Group Limited among others.

The global Polydextrose market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Polydextrose Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:

Tate & Lyle-Dupont Nutrition & Health-Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Co.

Ltd.-Baolingbao Biology-CJ CheilJedang Corp.-Van Wankum Ingredients-Golden Grain Group Limited

