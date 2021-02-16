Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Bone and Joint Health Supplements in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Bone and Joint Health Supplements including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Bone and joint health supplements are increasingly finding their place in the functional foods market, with calcium fortification, glucosamine, vitamins and soy supplements gaining popularity. The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Health Supplements

Bone health has become a major public health concern across the globe. About 75 million people in the United States, Europe and Japan experience bone health concerns and the statistics show that the population with bone and joint health issues is growing at alarming rates as more baby boomers enter their 60’s and early 70’s globally. Bone health concerns are not the only reason due to which people are consuming health supplements. With the rise in health consciousness, the consumers have increased the intake of bone and health supplements as a preventive measure to avoid. The bone and joint health supplements market is primarily driven by growing demand for dietary supplements from the geriatric population.

Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulfate Dominate the Market

Glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and SAM-e (s-adenosylmethionine) are supplements that have gained a great deal of attention due to their potential role in alleviating symptoms of Osteoarthritis (OA) with minimal side effects. Glucosamine, a natural substance often derived from crab, lobster, or shrimp shells, is used to provide the building blocks needed to support growth, repair, and maintenance of cartilage within joints.

Vitamin D and Calcium supplements aids to the formation of main building structure of bones but the body cannot absorb calcium without the help of Vitamin D. A double-blind study showed improved bone mineral density (BMD) in older women through the supplementation of 1400 IU of vitamin D (as cholecalciferol) in addition to sufficient calcium is used a one of the most prominent supplements for bone and Joints related health issues. Vitamin K2’s plays an important role in maintaining bone health. Its active proteins are believed to be responsible for the utilization of calcium in the bones. This makes the vitamin K2 to be the fastest growing supplement in the global bone and joint supplement market.

Asia-Pacific the Fastest Growing Market

North America holds a dominating share in the global bone and joint health supplements market followed by Europe. U.S records the maximum number of consumers who prefer the bone and joint supplements as preventive supplements for Osteoartirities. Also, according to the study conducted by WHO more than 15 million of the Europe population of age 40 to 65 suffer from joint pain. This made North America and Europe to hold a prominent market share.

Japan is one of the prominent countries in the Asia-Pacific region with high product innovation and increasing research and development activities employed by the companies. China and Australia being the fast adaptive countries for the bone and joint health supplements, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Key Development

In 2018 – Iontec has also developed Osteosil®, an innovative patented active with organic silicon and phosporus, with scientifically proven bones and joints health benefits8 such as anti-inflammatory activity, reduction of cartilage lesions, high bones mineral density, and stimulation of bone formation.

Competitive Landscape

The bone and joint health supplements market is moderately fragmented with the dominance of global players with wide distribution network and high product innovation. Regional players are trying to gain competitive advantage over the global players with strategic merger and acquisitions.

Major Players – Amway, Life Extension, Xtend Life, whole Health, VitaScience, Schiff, Bergstrom Nutrition, Bioscience Nutrition, and VitaGrove, among others.

