Global Atherectomy Devices Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The atherectomy devices market is projected to grow, at a CAGR of about 6.1%. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure generally performed to remove atherosclerosis from blood vessels within the body. A few types of atherectomy include, laser, directional and rotational atherectomy.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use variety of ways to operate with minimal damage to the body as opposed to traditional open surgery. In general, minimally invasive surgery is associated with less pain, a shorter hospital stay and fewer complications. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure generally used to treat arteries it can be used in veins and vascular bypass grafts as well. The demand for this surgery is growing up at a very high rate due to several factors that include less pain, shorter hospital stay, less scarring, less injury to tissue and higher accuracy rate. This will lead to a high CAGR with which the market is expected to grow in the forecast period. Along with this, there are other factors such as continuous product development and commercialization, favorable medical reimbursement scenario in mature markets and strengthening distribution channels of major product manufacturers will lead to the growth of the atherectomy devices market.

Lack of Well-Trained Surgeons

Since Surgical Specialists are one of the primary users of minimally invasive devices, many countries are facing shortage of such healthcare professionals. Due to this shortage, patients who are willing to opt for a minimally invasive procedure like atherectomy have to reluctantly undergo conventional procedures. Both of these factors are limiting the scope this market drastically. Hospitals with high patient enrollments are also facing this problem in spite of possessing the purchasing power, these hospitals cannot install such devices. In many countries, rural population contributes the majority percentage towards total population. This shortage is more acute in rural regions where most of the healthcare centers are owned by the state. Government schemes are funding heavily to improve to the status of health in rural regions but minimally invasive devices category is unable to utilize this opportunity due to shortage of experienced professionals who possess the expertise to operate such devices. This will lead to the slowdown of the growth of this market along with other factors such as, stringent regulatory scenario will also lead to the slowdown of the market growth.

North America to Command Dominance

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. Factors such as increasing availability of reimbursements for atherectomy systems, growing adoption of atherectomy systems among medical professionals, large patient population of peripheral & coronary artery diseases, and growing number of clinical trials (that aim to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of atherectomy systems in specific disease treatment) are driving the growth of the North American atherectomy devices market.

The global Atherectomy Devices market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Atherectomy Devices Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Group

Biomerics

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Straub Medical

Terumo Corporation

January 2018 – Avinger, a developer of treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), has announced the first use of their next generation Pantheris lumivascular atherectomy system. The device was used by vascular surgeon Arne Schwindt to treat patients at St Franziskus Hospital in Münster, Germany. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future atherectomy devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players