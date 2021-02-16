Global Surgical Imaging Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Surgical Imaging Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Surgical Imaging in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Surgical Imaging Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Surgical Imaging Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Surgical Imaging including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
The Global Surgical Imaging market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The surgical imaging market is projected to grow, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Surgical imaging is used in image-guided surgery (IGS) is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.
Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have been reported to cause less post-operative pain and hence receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are no cuts or stiches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter and also patients need not visit hospital very frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions that have to be made through muscle, and these muscles take significant time to heal whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions leading to quicker recovery, also the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The prime advantage MIS has over traditional open surgeries is higher precision due to video-assisted equipment involved which generate a better and magnified images of the organs or body parts being operated and also wider acceptance rate in old adult population due to relatively shorter recovery time. This will boost the surgical imaging market. Increasing reimbursement cuts on analog radiography systems will further drive this market.
Stringent Regulatory Policies
Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations. In Europe, all medical devices, including diagnostic equipment and surgery devices undergo regulatory oversight by FDA. Medical devices face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, the testing poses financial burden for the investigators. Along with this other factors such as high cost of equipment is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market.
North America to Maintain Lead in the Market
North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can be attributed to a rising number of overuse sports injuries, and rising prevalence of CVD, along with the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in Canada.
Major Players: ALLENGERS MEDICAL SYSTEMS, EUROCOLUMBUS, GE HEALTHCARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY), HOLOGIC, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS, MEDTRONIC, ORTHOSCAN, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, SIEMENS, AND CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, amongst others.
The global Surgical Imaging market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Surgical Imaging Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-
- Allengers Medical Systems
- Eurocolumbus
- Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)
- Hologic
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medtronic
- Orthoscan
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Highlighted points of Surgical Imaging Market Size:
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Surgical Imaging Market:
Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license)
