Global Surgical Imaging Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The surgical imaging market is projected to grow, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Surgical imaging is used in image-guided surgery (IGS) is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have been reported to cause less post-operative pain and hence receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are no cuts or stiches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter and also patients need not visit hospital very frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions that have to be made through muscle, and these muscles take significant time to heal whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions leading to quicker recovery, also the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The prime advantage MIS has over traditional open surgeries is higher precision due to video-assisted equipment involved which generate a better and magnified images of the organs or body parts being operated and also wider acceptance rate in old adult population due to relatively shorter recovery time. This will boost the surgical imaging market. Increasing reimbursement cuts on analog radiography systems will further drive this market.

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations. In Europe, all medical devices, including diagnostic equipment and surgery devices undergo regulatory oversight by FDA. Medical devices face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, the testing poses financial burden for the investigators. Along with this other factors such as high cost of equipment is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can be attributed to a rising number of overuse sports injuries, and rising prevalence of CVD, along with the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in Canada.

Major Players: ALLENGERS MEDICAL SYSTEMS, EUROCOLUMBUS, GE HEALTHCARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY), HOLOGIC, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS, MEDTRONIC, ORTHOSCAN, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, SIEMENS, AND CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, amongst others.

Allengers Medical Systems

Eurocolumbus

Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)

Hologic

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Orthoscan

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

