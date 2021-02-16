Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Oligonucleotide Synthesis in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical synthesis of fragments of nucleic acids which are shorter than the whole genome with defined a sequence. The technique proves to be useful in current laboratory practice because it provides a rapid and affordable access oligonucleotides of the desired sequence.

Increasing Government Investments and R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

The rise in R&D spending by government and private entities is one of the factors that can explain the recent up rise in the innovation across all areas of the biotech industry. This includes major advances in biological sciences and pharmaceuticals, and the introduction of more effective drugs and curative and preventive treatments aimed at enhancing the quality of human life. Particularly, a rise in incidence of chronic illnesses due to an increase in aging population will continue to drive advancements in drug aimed at oncology and gene therapy to prevent and treat chronic illnesses. Recent legislative developments such as the 21st Century Cures Act, aimed at streamlining FDA approval processes will add to the speed of development and innovation of novel drugs and biotechnology products that can deliver efficacious drug therapies in the sector. This will help to drive the market with a higher CAGR in the forecasted period.

Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

The cost of DNA sequencing has dropped substantially pre-2010 and has dropped by further between 2010 and 2018. This has been a matter of concern for companies manufacturing oligonucleotides as the price of manufacturing has been more or less remained the same. Whereas the selling prices have been reducing rapidly, this is owing to the cut throat completion in the market among several companies in the market. This affects the profit margin, of the companies manufacturing these products drastically in a negative way. This along with other factors such as increasing use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications will lead to the slowdown of the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in the forecasted period.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing availability of synthesized oligonucleotides, along with an increase in R&D funding and activities in the APAC region. The increasing focus of prominent players on APAC is also supporting market growth in the region. However, price erosion and a lack of regulations for therapeutic oligonucleotides could hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

October 2017 – A conference was held which incorporated dialogue between regulators and industry from Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), Nonclinical, Clinical Pharmacology, and Clinical disciplines to address the developmental advances, safety, and challenges in the field of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics.

