Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The drug abuse testing market is expected to grow, at a relatively high rate during the forecast period. Various samples such as urine, hair and saliva are used for the testing of drug of abuse. The drug abuse testing market is growing due to technological advancements taking place that increase sensitivity, reduce consumption of time, and facilitate detection of newly developed designer drugs. The increased use of drug of abuse tests for legal and medical purposes has made it imperative to produce results with high confidence levels. As a result, improvement can be observed in various facets such as chemistry, materials, device and equipment.

Stringent Law Mandating Alcohol and Drug Testing

Drugs are substances designed for use in and on the body for the diagnosis, cure, treatment, or prevention of disease. These substances are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Narcotics are defined as substances that either stimulate or dull an individual’s senses, and that ordinarily become addictive when used over time. Use of Narcotic Drugs reduces overall productivity of any country and also gives rise to a lot of criminal activities. These factors have led the governments of developed and emerging nations to take legal action against abusers. In order to identify abusers resting devices are necessary. This will lead to the adoption of drugs of abuse testing and hence boost the market growth. Other factors that will affect the growth of this market positively include Growing demand for drug of abuse treatment and growing drug related mortality and increasing government initiative.

Drug Testing at Workplace is considered as a Violation of Privacy Rights in Some Countries

Drug testing at workplace has always been a sensitive matter because of the difficulty in balancing the productivity and requirements against the essential need to prevent the invasion of privacy. The workplace drug testing comes at an expense of the collision between interests of the employers and the employees. Definitions of personal liberty and dignity clash with questions of social responsibility and economic productivity. Along with all these factors there are data protection issues and strict requirements for the assurance of reliable test quality. This moral issue related to the invasion of privacy will lead to the Drug Abuse Testing Market.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region

North America dominated the market with US aged 12 and above used illicit substances. Increased use of drug testing services in investigational procedures is a key factor for high market share of this region. A number of government initiatives against substance abuse, growing adoption of drug testing at workplace, and increasing number of toxicological laboratories are some of the factors that are anticipated to boost the market. Europe and APAC is also going to show good growth potential in the forecast period.

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Alere

Ati

Inc.

Lab Corps Of America Holdings

Lgc Limited

Quest Diagnostics

Inc.

Randox Testing Services And United States Drug Testing Laboratories

Inc. (Usdtl).

Key Developments in the Drugs of Abuse Testing Market:

June 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested that Endo Pharmaceuticals remove its opioid pain medication, reformulated Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride), from the market. After careful consideration, the agency is seeking removal based on its concern that the benefits of the drug may no longer outweigh its risks. This is the first time the agency has taken steps to remove a currently marketed opioid pain medication from sale due to the public health consequences of abuse. Reasons to Purchase the Report

