Global Amniocentesis Needle Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.4% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Amniocentesis is a procedure that is used for the diagnosis of fetal defects in the second trimester of pregnancy. A sample from the amniotic fluid, surrounding the fetus in the womb, is collected through a pregnant woman’s abdomen using a needle and syringe.

High Reliability of Amniocentesis

Amniocentesis is ~ 99.4% accurate. This test determines if the baby in the womb has any genetic or chromosomal abnormalities. The test can identify many genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome, Edward’s syndrome, Tay-Sachs disease, Huntington’s disease, Sickle cell disease, and cystic fibrosis. Other testing techniques, like ultrasounds, pick up on the genetic defects or problems that might be there in the fetus. However, only amniocentesis can provide the information needed to diagnosis these complications in the fetus. Due to the high reliability of the test, this market is expected to expand during the forecast period. Other factors, such as, the growth in the median age of first-time motherhood and heavy burden of congenital disorders are also expected to drive the market studied.

Availability of Alternate Methods

Amniocentesis is an invasive procedure where a needle in inserted into the womb of the mother for the collection of amniotic fluid, in order to study the possibility of prenatal disorders. Although Amniocentesis is a fairly safe procedure, there are occasional cases where it may lead to miscarriages, as the procedure involves invasive methods. Due to this, many pregnant women prefer the usage of alternative testing options, such as noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT), first trimester combined screening, second trimester quad screen, and integrated screening, among others. This is expected to slow down the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

The global amniocentesis needle market is dominated by North America and Europe respectively. North America will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Factors, such as the rising government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure, are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The global Amniocentesis Needle market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Amniocentesis Needle Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Biopsybell

Cook Medical

Coopersurgical

Integra Lifesciences

Laboratoire Ccd

Medline

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

and Tsunami Medical

Key Developments in the Amniocentesis Needle Market:

March 2018 – A team of researchers led by Brock A. Peters, PhD, of Complete Genomics in San Jose, California, have shown that amniocentesis linked with whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to analyze a fetus’ entire genome for harmful mutations. Peters’ team collected amniotic fluid from 31 pregnant women and isolated DNA from both the amniotic fluid and the fetal cells within it. Reasons to Purchase the Report

