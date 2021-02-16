Global Pain Management Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Pain Management Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Pain Management in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pain Management Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Pain Management Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Pain Management including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global pain management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Pain management is a medical approach that draws on disciplines in science and alternative healing to study the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain.

High Proven Efficacy of Pain Management Devices for the Treatment of Chronic Pain

The demand for pain management devices will be driven by the rise in acute and chronic pain as a result of chronic health conditions like osteoarthritis, inflammatory diseases, cancer, degenerative diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others. Traditionally, the treatment of pain involves the usage of opoid and non-opoid therapies. Lately, the increasing awareness about the efficacy of devices has led to their adoption for pain management practices. Moreover, extensive R&D activity and clinical validation of the safety and efficacy of these devices are major factors for the acceptance of pain management devices. This, along with other factors, such as growing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, high proven efficacy of pain management devices for the treatment of chronic pain, and development of novel pain management devices, among others, will lead to the growth of the pain management devices market.

Low Awareness about the Availability and Use of Pain Management Devices

Pain management devices are a new addition to the market and are now very widely known or accepted in the healthcare industry. Also, the general population is not aware of the benefits of the usage of these devices. Along with this, there is a huge lack of special endeavors that will help promote these products, such as television commercials, educational handouts, public exhibitions, etc. This will lead to the slowdown of the market in the forecast years. Other factors that can affect the growth of this market negatively include shortage of pain specialists, low number of pain clinics in several countries, and high procedural and purchase cost of pain management devices.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

North America and Europe respectively currently hold the largest market share for pain management devices. Asia-Pacific will show the fastest growth over the forecast period. The main factors affecting the growth of the market include a large population base and quickly developing healthcare infrastructure.

The global Pain Management market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Pain Management Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Halyard Health

Inc.

Hospira

Inc. (a Subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.)

Medtronic PLC

Neurotech Na

Inc. (A Subsidiary of Theragen LLC)

Nevro Corp.

Smiths Medical

and ST. Jude Medical

Inc.

Highlighted points of Pain Management Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Pain Management Market:

April 2018 – NeuroMetrix announced results from a clinical study of its Quell wearable device, touting its ability to treat chronic pain. Results from the trial were published in the Journal of Pain Research, the Waltham, Mass.-based company said. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future pain management devices market in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players