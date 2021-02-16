Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Neuroprosthetics Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Neuroprosthetics in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Neuroprosthetics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Neuroprosthetics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Neuroprosthetics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Neuroprosthetics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global neuroprosthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Neuroprosthetics is a branch of neuroscience and biomedical engineering concerned with developing neural prostheses. Neural prostheses are an array of devices that can substitute for the functions of a motor, sensory, or cognitive modality that may have been damaged because of an injury or a disease.

Increasing Incidence of Hearing Loss

It is expected that by 2021, more than 44 million American adults aged 20 or older are expected to suffer from hearing loss. Due to increasingly aging sections of the population, this number is projected to reach 73.5 million by 2060. The total population with hearing disorders in the United States will, therefore, increase from about 15% of adults to 22%. Research has also forecasted higher rates of hearing loss, partly due to the increasing exposure to loud sounds played through headphones and ear buds. Furthermore, other means of exposure to loud sounds in busy cities or around loud machinery may lead to a higher rate of hearing loss. Cochlear implant is the oldest form of neuroprosthetic, which was approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1984. This device proves to be beneficial for people with deafness or severely hard-of-hearing. This device can also be used by patients who have experienced intense hearing loss caused by disease or injury, allowing them to hear sounds in their environment. Scientists continue to work on the technology of the external machinery and the design and positioning of the internal electrode to improve performance and provide more naturalistic sound. This will help drive the market in the forecast years. Along with this, other factors, such as the increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders and nerve injury and increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries will further drive the market in the future.

High Cost of Neuroprosthetics and Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Neuroprosthetics is a relatively new and constantly evolving treatment option for the treatment of hearing damage, making them a very expensive treatment option for most of the users. Neuroprosthetics such as cochlear prosthesis, visual prosthesis, and hippocampal (or cognition) prostheses are generally very expensive and make it difficult for most of the patients to access. This, along with other factors such as availability of alternative treatment options and lack of trained professionals, will lead to the slowdown of this market in the forecast period.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India, large population, increasing funding and support for the launches of new products, and increasing neurological disorders in the region are some of the key factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887889

The global Neuroprosthetics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Neuroprosthetics Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Cochlear

Livanova

Med-El

Medtronic

Nevro

Retina Implant

Second Sight

and Sonova

Highlighted points of Neuroprosthetics Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887889

This Neuroprosthetics Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Neuroprosthetics? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Neuroprosthetics Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Neuroprosthetics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Neuroprosthetics Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Neuroprosthetics Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Neuroprosthetics Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Neuroprosthetics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Neuroprosthetics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Neuroprosthetics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Neuroprosthetics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Neuroprosthetics Industry?

Key Developments in the Neuroprosthetics Market:

November 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a remote feature for follow-up programming sessions for the Nucleus Cochlear Implant System through a telemedicine platform. The remote programming feature is indicated for patients who have had six months of experience with their cochlear implant sound processor and are comfortable with the programming process.

November 2017 – Researchers report amputees are able to control a robotic arm with help of brain implants and BMI technology. The study details how brain areas that control both the intact arm and amputated limb can create new connections and learn to control the robotic arm. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future neuroprosthetics market in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players