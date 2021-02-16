Global Micro Guided Catheter Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Micro Guided Catheter Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Micro Guided Catheter in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Micro Guided Catheter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Micro Guided Catheter Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Micro Guided Catheter including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global micro guided catheter market is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.6%, over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The steerable catheters have demonstrated many advantages to overcome the limitations of the conventional catheters in the minimally invasive surgery.

Technological Advancement

Remote‐controlled catheter navigation systems have recently been introduced into minimally invasive vascular surgery and some of them have already been applied in clinical practice. Steerable catheters with improved maneuverability play an important role in these innovations for conventional catheterization. The steerable catheters have demonstrated many advantages to overcome the limitations of the conventional catheters in the minimally invasive surgery. Steerable catheters are able to select direction in the distal end, and superior to conventional counterparts in many aspects. Differences between magnetic and active catheters mainly lie in function, safety, configuration of operating room and cost. They have similar requirements for miniaturization and slave insertion mechanisms. Steerable catheters are rapidly evolving and still require technological refinements to extend current capabilities. This will act as driver for the market growth in the forecast period. Other factors that will affect market growth positively include increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries,

Significant Product Recalls

Major companies, like Medtronic and Stryker are recalling their micro guide catheter products from the market. Stryker‘s neurovascular division recalled for Boston Scientific‘s Guider guide catheter it distributes over issues with an incomplete seal that could lead to blood loss. These factors affect the image of these products and hence the perception of user and healthcare providers towards the products. These will be detrimental to the growth micro guide catheters market and will act as a restraint for the market. Other factors that will act as restraints for the market include lack of reimbursement policies in emerging markets.

North America to Maintain Dominance

North America is the most attractive market in the viral inactivation industry and is expected to be the first preference for new entrants due to the increasing end-use in the region, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market; hence the established players are focusing on the region.

Asahi Intecc Co.

Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Integer Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems

Inc.

Penumbra

Inc.

and Terumo Europe NV

Key Developments in the Micro Guided Catheter Market:

January 2017 – FDA has granted Teleflex clearance to market its TrapLiner catheter, a device designed for use in accessing the peripheral and coronary vasculature along with guide catheters. The device comes with an integrated balloon to allow a standard 0.014-inch guide wire to be trapped inside a guide catheter Reasons to Purchase the Report

