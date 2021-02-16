Global Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 6%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Critical Care Diagnostics Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Critical Care Diagnostics in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Critical Care Diagnostics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Critical Care Diagnostics Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Critical Care Diagnostics including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Critical Care Diagnostics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global critical care diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of about 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Critical care diagnostics deal with the specialized care and diagnosis of life-threatening diseases in patients. It is primarily driven by the increased number of physicians and patients’ demanding early disease diagnosis. As per the study scope of geographical regions, the well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and increasing research and development activities provides North America an edge to sustain its high share over other regions to dominate the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-related Disorders

The increasing global prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders is one of the primary factors which is propelling the critical care diagnostics market. The chronic diseases majorly include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, stroke, infectious diseases, lung disorders, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, and liver diseases. In case of diabetes, a significant percentage of intensive care units (ICUs) admissions include patients with unknown diabetes cases showing a high percentage of hyperglycemia, insulin infusion, and blood glucose. In developed regions such as North America, the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is high, followed by asthma, which require frequent critical care diagnosis or hospitalizations. Similarly, a wide range of chronic diseases need critical care, particularly in the case of elderly patients.

Other factors driving this market are the rising awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment, rise in the use of data management and connectivity through interoperability to electronic health record (EHR), and rising adoption of telehealth services and remote communications.

High Cost of Molecular Diagnostics Tools

The high costs related to molecular diagnostics tools and treatment restricts the growth of the critical care diagnostics market. The hospitals and other healthcare facilities are spending a high percentage of the amount for the molecular tests and tools maintenance including the associated research laboratories. Moreover, the development and clinical validation of molecular diagnostic clinical tests require high level of regulations as a drug development which limits the use of molecular diagnostics despite its potential use in critical care and precision medicine.

Another factor impeding this market is the lack of skilled professionals in handling the critical care diagnostics in hospital settings.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States is one of the primary markets for critical care diagnostics, and is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, United States, an estimated six million patients are admitted annually in ICUs for invasive monitoring which includes 20% of acute care admissions and 58% of emergency departments, all needing frequent high technological support. The rise in the awareness among people for early diagnosis adds to the rise in demand for critical care diagnostics market.

The global Critical Care Diagnostics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Critical Care Diagnostics Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:

Abbott

Bayer Ag

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Biomérieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

And Sysmex Corporation

Key Developments in the Critical Care Diagnostics Market:

April 2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced commercialization of its access sensitive estradiol in the United States for detecting estradiol levels in women, children, and men.

January 2018 – GE Healthcare entered into the strategic, long-term partnership with Roche to jointly develop digital clinical decision support solutions for cancer and critical care patients. Reasons to Purchase the Report

