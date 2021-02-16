Global Exosomes Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of 18%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Exosomes Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Exosomes in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Exosomes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Exosomes Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Exosomes including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The global exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 18.0% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. The exosomes play a vital role in cellular communication, which encapsulates several biomolecules including lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids. This market is driven by increasing research and development activities particularly for drug delivery, cancer immunotherapy, and diagnostics. As per the regional analysis, the rise in funding, a large base of clinical research organization and rise in the development of novel technologies through better healthcare infrastruture, helps North America to dominate the exosomes market.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market. According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, which were expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. In the US, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million of new cases of cancer I diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died from the diseases. Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancer. Moreover, exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for the anti-cancer vaccines due to its enhanced passive targeting due to small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for the need of exosomes in its diagnosis as well therapeutics.

Other driving factors include technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, growth in the government initiatives, and funding for exosome research with increased advanced applications for exosomes.

Technical Difficulties with the Implementation and Usage of Exosomes

The number of technical difficulties needs to be addressed for successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hinderances for the growth of the exosomes market. Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies. This is further accompanied by lack of technical information like type rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes potential. Moreover, the cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with incomplete understanding on the immune system limits the market.

Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of exosomes products.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is the region with a high degree of market lucrativeness. It is primarily due to the technological advancements, increased geriatric population coupled with an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with increased acceptance of exosome-based products. On the other side, the Asia-Pacific countries are expected to show wide opportunities for growth in development of exosomes related therapeutics and diagnostics with emerging economies, healthcare improvement in facilities particularly due to the involvement of private companies and collaboration with multinational players.

The global Exosomes market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Exosomes Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Danaher (Beckman Coulter

Inc.)

Diagenode

Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

Inc.

Lonza

Mbl International

Miltenyi Biotec

Novus Biologicals

Qiagen

And Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inc.

Key Developments in the Exosomes Market:

January 2018 – ArunA Biomedical launched a new class of cell-free exosomes biologics to treat central nervous system and neurodegenerative disorders.

September 2017 – PureTech Health PLC exclusively licensed novel milk-derived exosome technology, Calix, from 3P Biotechnologies, Inc. Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future of the global exosomes market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.