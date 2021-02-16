Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market 2021 is expected to register a CAGR of Growing rate%, during forecast period with Impact of Covid 19 Analysis

Global “Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market” Report 2021 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. This report focuses on the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) in the Global market, especially in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

The Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 9.0% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The CTC refers to the tumor cells which are circulating inside the body through blood circulation system and lymphatic system. Its market is expected to grow steadily due to the high prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for preventive medicine with the need for companion diagnostics. As per the study scope of geographical regions, North America is estimated to witness high growth rate with high share in this market due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure with high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and rising demand of research projects for cancers.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on increased demand for CTC market. Cancer is one of the most lethal diseases worldwide which is primarily related to growth in mortality per year. Several types of cancers occur due to genetic disorders, lifestyle changes, high consumption of alcohol and smoking, all contributing to the demand for diagnosis of CTC in the patients with cancers. The CTCs have been identified in several cancer types and act as promising circulating biomarkers. In one of the published articles of 2016 in Bioscience Reports, the study shiwed different physical and molecular properties of CTCs which could be correlated with different types of cancers, its staging and treatment response. Thus, increasing prevalence of different types of cancers directly benefits the growth of CTC market.

Other driving factors for this market include the development of cluster chip technology for capturing clusters of CTCs, advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology and increasing demand for preventive medicine and companion diagnostics.

Technical Difficulties in Detection and Characterization of CTCs

The CTCs diagnosis takes place in many clinical trials however their detection and characterization is highly difficult because of their extremely rare presence (one cell per 10 to power 9 hematologic cells) which further requires stringent and effective isolation and enrichment from blood, as per the 2016 publication in Bioscience Reports. The inter-tumor cancer cell genetic heterogeneity including its metastatic potential and cell fusion, limits CTCs identification. Further, this raises the cost of detection process accompanied by lack of specific biomarkers to detect CTCs. Thus, the technical limitations for the detection of CTCs, impedes the growth of this market.

Other factors limiting the growth of this market are lack of awareness and unwillingness for the adoption of advanced CTC technologies.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The market of CTCs for Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase with the fastest growth rate during the estimation period, 2018 to 2023. The healthy CAGR is expected due to rising healthcare expenditure for in countries such as India, China and Japan. One of the articles published in the Chinese Journal of cancer Research reported that during the period of 2011 to 2015, cancer inpatients payments increased by nearly 84% to reach to about 180 billion RMB. This reflects an increasing awareness in public for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Further, the increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness, rise in research and development investments helps in the growth of this market, followed by the diversified patient pool of cancer and genetic disorders.

The global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Report covers the Top Key-players in 2021:-

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Inc

ApoCell

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept Inc

Cynvenio Biosystems

Inc.

Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd

Creatv Microtech Inc

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec and Qiagen.

Key Developments in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market:

April, 2018 – Natera, a company involved in non-invasive genetic testing and the analysis of circulating cell-free DNA, to present successful results of Signatera, to monitor colorectal cancer and identify disease recurrence.

March, 2018 – Biocept Inc received patent for its Target Selector assays for molecular analysis to improve the patient diagnosis with cancer in China.

