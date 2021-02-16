Optical Switches Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Optical Switches Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Optical Switches market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Optical Switches Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Optical Switching is expected to register a Significant Growth

The segment comprises of various applications of all-optical switches. Technological advancements in the all-optical switch, coupled Software Defined Network (SDN) paradigms, create compelling solutions to bring the fiber layer under software control. In addition to this, the adoption of all-optical switching in data centers facilitates both traffic provisioning and protection switching between the external network and the peering arbitrator. Moreover, in all-optical switching, any optical connection can be remotely monitored and tested and can be configured to switch automatically based on reduction, or loss, of the optical signal.

Furthermore, the incorporation of all-optical switching to C-RAN architectures allows the sharing of centralized monitoring and test equipment across multiple optical fiber front haul links interconnecting RRHs and BBUs.In 2017, China Telecom built a WDM ASON backbone network at 21 nodes throughout Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Through this project, the company deployed the first all-optical network 2.0 backbone network in the country.

The project witnessed the transformation from electric switching nodes to all-optical switching nodes. In addition, 21 ROADMs were deployed to create intelligent optical nodes, which will eventually become the optical cross-connect (OXC). Thus, potential such investments in other countries are expected to drive the demand for all-optical switches.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

The global roll out of 5G commercial services is expected to commence during 2019-2020. To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach the 150 million user mark, accounting for 48% of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.

Unlocking the full potential of 5G in the United States depends on the extension of fiber deep into the network. Despite the demand and potential economic benefits of fiber deployment, the United States currently lacks the fiber density in access networks to make the bandwidth advancements that are necessary to improve the pace of innovation and economic growth.

At the same time, an analysis based on the Deloitte Consulting LLP estimates that, the United States requires between USD 130 and USD 150 billion over the next 5-7 years to adequately support broadband competition, rural coverage, and wireless densification.

The aforementioned factors are expected to support and drive the demand for optical fiber-based broadband services, which in return aid the market growth significantly.Ericsson increased investment in 5G, AI, and automation in the United States, seeing the strategic opportunity in the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Optical Switches market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Optical Switches industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Optical Switches market in the future? Who is the leader in the Optical Switches market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Optical Switches market?

6.1.13 Keysight Technologies Inc

