Marketing Analytics Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of "Marketing Analytics Market" size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry.

Marketing Analytics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Social Media Marketing Anticipated to Record

Social media marketing has been on the rise owing to many developments, such as chatbot and other applications. It is estimated that machines can generate about 20% of the content.

Chatbots have been implemented to give an enriched experience to the consumer. According to Facebook, about 100,000 monthly active bots on Facebook Messenger, which offers a variety of new platforms for marketers to connect with potential customers.

The amount of spending on social media video advertising has nearly double compared to previous years. The growth of social media, such as Facebook, integral, and Snapchat have emerged as one of the primary medium of advertising.

According to a survey done by HeyWire business about 53% of its consumers prefer the use of electronic media such as email, web chat or social instead of phone support. About 79% of consumers have been seeking other forms of consumer support. 31% have emphasized the need for text as an available support option.

North America to Hold Major Share

Many of the major market players have been in this region. Marketing budgets in the company have been increasing and companies, such as Ebiquity have been investing further in the region to increase the number of services provided. Many companies have comparatively reduced the budget expenditure in the region owing to the recent slump in the region. This decrease further emphasizes the need for an optimal spend of budgets, which emphasizes the need for marketing analytics software in the region. Use of machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence (AI) has further enhanced the capabilities of marketing analytics in this region. Use of qualitative analytics and such advanced analytics tools is currently limited to large enterprises, as they are costlier solutions and demand huge resource and capital investment.

Current and future global Marketing Analytics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marketing Analytics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Marketing Analytics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Marketing Analytics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Marketing Analytics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Marketing Analytics market?

Detailed TOC of Marketing Analytics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increase in Social Media Channels

4.4.2 Increasing Need to Utilize Marketing Budgets for an Effective ROI

4.4.3 Adoption of Cloud Technology and Big Data

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 High cost of implementation and System Integration issues for Marketing Analytics Software

4.5.2 Availability of Many Free Open Source Software

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Online Marketing

5.2.2 E-mail Marketing

5.2.3 Content Marketing

5.2.4 Social Media Marketing

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 BFSi

5.3.3 Education

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufactuing

5.3.6 Travel and Hospitality

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Salesforce.Com Inc.

6.1.5 Accenture PLC

6.1.6 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.7 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.8 Teradata Corporation

6.1.9 Neustar, Inc.

6.1.10 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.11 Tableau Software

6.1.12 Google LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

