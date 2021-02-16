Single Cell Analysis Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Single Cell Analysis Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Single Cell Analysis market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Single Cell Analysis Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Immunology Research Application is Expected to Grow with High CAGR During the Forecast Period

The cancer segment held the maximum share in 2018, owing to a high prevalence of cancer, initiatives for early detection, and increasing awareness regarding commercially available cancer diagnostics.

Immunology studies to aid in the early detection of therapeutic complications and increases the efficiency of the treatment. Furthermore, invasion of metabolic activities of single cells is increasing the adoption of its analytical tools, thus propelling the growth of immunology research segment.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Single Cell Analysis Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The large share of the North American single cell analysis market is attributed to factors, such as increasing collaborations among prominent players, technological advancements, and expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In recent years, several government initiatives have been launched that are supplementing the growth of the single cell analysis market in the region. For example, in 2015, the Precision Medicine Initiative was introduced to revolutionize the treatment of chronic diseases, including cancer.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, which is attributed to numerous government initiatives undertaken to improve healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled professionals to operate advanced analytical instruments, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Cell Analysis market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Single Cell Analysis industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Single Cell Analysis market in the future? Who is the leader in the Single Cell Analysis market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Single Cell Analysis market?

Detailed TOC of Single Cell Analysis Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Single Cell Analysis Products

4.2.2 Increasing Investments in Cancer Research

4.2.3 Rising Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Single Cell Analysis Instruments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Cell Type

5.1.1 Human

5.1.2 Animal

5.1.3 Microbial

5.2 By Technique

5.2.1 Flow Cytometry

5.2.2 Next generation Sequencing

5.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.2.4 Microscopy

5.2.5 Mass Spectrometry

5.2.6 Other Techniques

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Research Applications

5.3.1.1 Cancer Research

5.3.1.2 Immunology Research

5.3.1.3 Neurology Research

5.3.1.4 Stem Cell Research

5.3.1.5 Other Research Applications

5.3.2 Medical Application

5.3.2.1 Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

5.3.2.2 In Vitro Fertilization

5.3.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Academic and Research Laboratories

5.4.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.3 Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Fluidigm Corporation

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Illumina Inc.

6.1.8 Merck KGaA

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

