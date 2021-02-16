Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Europe Cancer Therapeutics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period

The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.

Detailed TOC of Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ease in Regulatory Approval for Novel Cancer Therapy in Europe

4.2.2 Increase in Healthcare Spending for Cancer

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer in Europe

4.2.4 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inequality in Access of Cancer Therapy across Europe

4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2 Target Therapy

5.1.3 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy

5.1.5 Other Treatment Types

5.2 By Cancer Type

5.2.1 Blood Cancer

5.2.2 Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Prostate Cancer

5.2.4 Skin Cancer

5.2.5 Respiratory/Lung Cancer

5.2.6 Other Cancer Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Specilty Clinics

5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 UK

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.9 Novartis AG

6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

