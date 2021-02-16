Pet Wearable Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Pet Wearable Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Pet Wearable market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Pet Wearable Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Identification and Tracking Segment, by Application, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The identification and tracking segment of the pet wearable market is expected to register the largest market share over the forecast period, and is likely to record a CAGR of 10.34%.

One of the most common uses of pet wearables, such as smart collars, is tracking the whereabouts of pet animals using GPS. With the help of wearables, not only can the owners track their pets, but the devices also help other people identify pets that have strayed off and return them to their rightful owners. Owners can track the location of their pets and identify them easily within limited time, just by using their smartphones.

According to the American Humane Association, it is estimated that 10 million dogs and cats go missing or are stolen in the United States alone, each year. One in three pets is likely to become lost at some point during its life. Hence, with wearables, such as the GPS tracking device, the chances of a pet getting lost or stolen may reduce drastically. All such factors are driving the market, and are helping in the increasing usage and adoption of pet wearables by the owners, especially in the western countries.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the pet wearable market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of companion animals, high disposable income, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. The rise in awareness about pet health among pet owners, the increase in product innovation, sophisticated technology, and a high percentage of tech-savvy owners are some other significant factors driving the growth of the US pet wearable market.

Detailed TOC of Pet Wearable Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Awareness about Pet’s Physical and Mental Fitness

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT

4.2.3 Growth in Demand for Pet Monitoring

4.2.4 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Battery Life Issues of Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Smart Collar

5.1.2 Smart Camera

5.1.3 Smart Harness and Vest

5.1.4 Tags

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 GPS

5.2.2 RFID

5.2.3 Sensors

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Identification and Tracking

5.3.2 Monitoring and Control

5.3.3 Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

5.3.4 Facilitation, Safety, and Security

5.4 By Animal Type

5.4.1 Companion

5.4.2 Livestock

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Binatone Global

6.1.2 Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.3 FitBark Inc.

6.1.4 Garmin Ltd

6.1.5 KYON

6.1.6 Loc8tor Ltd

6.1.7 Dogtra

6.1.8 PetPace Ltd

6.1.9 Mars Incorporated (Whistle Labs Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

