Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Mobile PERS Segment by Type is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Mobile PERS is found to be the largest segment as these units possess many advantages over traditional PERS units, which include tracking capabilities via a variety of technologies. In addition, they are also lightweight and durable. They are gaining popularity as they allow senior citizens to lead a more independent and healthy lifestyle.

The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth in the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the overall market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the need for improved healthcare facilities and an increase in home-based health programs are expected to drive the market. Thus, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases may lead to the growth of the medical alert system market.

The rising technological advancements, increasing awareness among the people, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market in the future? Who is the leader in the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System market?

Detailed TOC of Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population Across the World

4.2.2 Technological Developments in Healthcare Wearables

4.2.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones in Healthcare

4.2.4 Constant Innovations in Technology and Easy Adaptability of PERS Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Overall Cost Associated with the System is High

4.3.2 Lack of Know-how Pertaining to the New Technology used in the PERS System

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Landline PERS

5.1.2 Mobile PERS

5.1.3 Other Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Home-based Users

5.2.2 Senior Living Facilities

5.2.3 Assisted Living Facilities

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ADT Corporation

6.1.2 Bay Alarm Medical

6.1.3 Philips Lifeline (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

6.1.4 Life Alert

6.1.5 VRI Inc.

6.1.6 Tunstall

6.1.7 Medical Guardian LLC

6.1.8 Alertone Services LLC

6.1.9 Greatcall

6.1.10 Rescue Alert

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

