3D Cell Culture Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “3D Cell Culture Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the 3D Cell Culture market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

3D Cell Culture Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Drug Discovery Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Conventionally, drug discovery has been carried out using animal models. However, with the explosion of drug molecules synthesized/discovered in the past two decades, there has been a growth in high-throughput screening. Consequently, drug discovery has become a process that was time-resource intensive. Additionally, animal testing is subject to ethical controversies. Consequently, the demand for alternative methods for drug testing and drug discovery processes has gained momentum.

A specific application of 3D cell culture in drug discovery is organ-on-chips. These systems are being extensively employed by cancer therapeutic manufacturers for improving the benefit-risk balance by targeting precisely a particular cell type, a defined biomechanism, or a precise receptor. The current up-trend in cancer therapeutics’ research is likely to further spur the application of 3D cell cultures in drug discovery. Over the forecast period, much novel cancer therapeutics are expected to receive market approval, which is likely to, in turn, drive the growth of the 3D cell culture market.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall 3D cell culture market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. The United States is focusing more on R&D and is currently spending a lot on it. This has resulted in increasing technological advancements in the country. Many American applicants feature among the main patent applicants for the 3D cell culture domain. American applicants tend to develop their technologies in the United States, as well as in Asia. In 2016, an international collaboration between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, cancer-research heavy-weights, aimed to grow 1,000 new cell lines for scientists to study. The project is also expected to use cutting-edge techniques to generate its models, which will include 3D cultures called organoids, and cells that have been reprogrammed to grow indefinitely in culture. ICTDCCS 2018, 20th International Conference on 3D Cell Culture Systems, was held in Boston (the United States) on April 23-24, 2018. These factors have augmented the US 3D cell culture market and it is expected to further increase in the future.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Cell Culture market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the 3D Cell Culture industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the 3D Cell Culture market in the future? Who is the leader in the 3D Cell Culture market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the 3D Cell Culture market?

Detailed TOC of 3D Cell Culture Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Huge R&D Investment by Life Science Companies

4.3.2 Development of Automated Large-scale Cell Culture Systems

4.3.3 Rising Need for Organ Transplantation

4.3.4 Use of 3D Cell Culture Models as Alternative Tools for In Vivo Testing

4.3.5 Increasing Focus on Regenerative Medicine

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Experienced and Skilled Professionals

4.4.2 Budget Restriction for Small- and Medium-sized Laboratories

4.4.3 Lack of Consistency in 3D Cell Culture Products

4.4.4 Stringent Process Controls for Advanced Handling Capabilities

4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Extracellular Matrices (Scafffolds)

5.1.2 Bioreactors

5.1.3 Gels

5.1.4 Scaffold-free Platforms

5.1.5 Microchips

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Research

5.2.2 Drug Discovery

5.2.3 Tissue Engineering

5.2.4 Clinical Applications

5.2.5 Stem Cell Biology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Research Laboratories and Institutes

5.3.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Biotek LLC

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Sigma Aldrich Corporation

6.1.4 Corning Incorporated

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.6 Global Cell Solutions Inc.

6.1.7 Nanofiber Solutions Incorporation

6.1.8 Insphero AG

6.1.9 Lonza Group

6.1.10 Nano 3D Biosciences

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

