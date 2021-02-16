Process Automation Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Process Automation Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Process Automation market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Process Automation Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Paper and Pulp Segment is expected to register a Significant Growth

The numerous processes in the paper and pulp industry requires the raw materials pass through a lot of process with close monitoring of temperature and chemical content and the process automation allows to achieve the same from one location through the process automation.The paper and related products have seen an increase in the past five years and the demand is expected to show similar trends with the increase in demand from Asian, North American, and European regions over the forecast period. All these regions are expected to further drive the demand in the paper and pulp industry for increased process adoption.

Process automation is also considered as primary level of automation, which allows the collection of data continuously and real time basis, this enables the industry to further use these systems for data visualization and predictive plant maintenance.The paper and pulp industry involves a number of steps for the conversion of wood into paper. Activities, such as wood preparation, bleaching, chemical recovery required high utilization of raw material, which can be better controlled, as automation helps in the efficient conversion of raw materials..

The production in the industry is also facing shortage, due to the presence of bottlenecks in production. A typical manual operator is the main bottleneck, which allows only about 60 rolls per hour of production, which can be improved by process automation and drive the growth over forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Highest Market Share

US manufacturing sector is the second-largest in the world, with a manufacturing value added (MVA) of nearly USD 2 trillion in 2016, representing close to 16% of global MVA and 12% of the country’s GDP.The United States is renowned for its innovation capabilities, and is at the forefront of prominent developments surrounding the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to WTO, the country’s share in global manufacturing value has declined over decades, from 29% in the early 1980s to 18.6% in 2015, with slower output growth than China, South Korea, Germany, and Mexico. Thus, the country is likely to turn toward process automation and smart manufacturing technologies, to enhance its production capabilities.

The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken to make the automotive industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging technologies.This has substantially helped the country in gaining a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI), which consists of developing regional hubs, is likely to be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Process Automation market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Process Automation industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Process Automation market in the future? Who is the leader in the Process Automation market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Process Automation market?

Detailed TOC of Process Automation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Robotics

4.3.2 Increased Focus on Manufacturing in Developing Economies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce, Connectivity, and Security Concerns Regarding the Full Fledged Adoption of Automation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Communication Protocol

5.1.1 Wired Protocol

5.1.2 Wireless Protocol

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.2.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

5.2.4 Machine Execution System (MES)

5.2.5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

5.2.6 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

5.2.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

5.2.8 Other Technologies

5.3 By Offering

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2 Software

5.3.3 Services

5.4 End-User Industry

5.4.1 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.4.2 Paper and Pulp

5.4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 Oil and Gas

5.4.6 Pharmaceutical

5.4.7 Food and Beverages

5.4.8 Other End User Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dassault Systemes SE

6.1.2 ABB Ltd

6.1.3 Eaton Corporation

6.1.4 Emerson Electric Co

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

6.1.7 Mitsubishi Corporation

6.1.8 Robert Bosch GmBH

6.1.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.10 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.11 Siemens Corporation

6.1.12 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.1.13 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

