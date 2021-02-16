Tele Intensive Care Unit Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Tele Intensive Care Unit Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Tele Intensive Care Unit market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Therapeutic Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Hardware Segment

In the hardware segment of the tele-intensive care unit market, the therapeutic devices sub-segment is expected to have largest market share, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period.

In the past decade, there were several studies being conducted by engineers and clinicians to apply robotic devices in multiple indications of heart and brain, such as stroke therapy. The therapeutic devices are highly useful in the decentralized tele ICU. A large number of nursing activities are increasing their dependency and providing better patient management through therapeutic devices, even when they are disengaged from therapeutic interactions.

The therapeutics devices have achieved success in transferring the neurological/cancer examinations, diagnosis, and consultations across a range of distances in several developed countries. Therapeutic devices under tele ICU are aiding its importance, with the potential to help providers and caregivers to improve the post-acute care, specifically for patients leaving the ICUs. Thus, over the forecast period, the awareness about these devices is expected to significantly improve across the emerging markets.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the tele-intensive care unit market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The emergence of novel technologies, along with their adoption, is helping the United States to grow in the healthcare sector. Rising healthcare expenditure is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this sector. The rapid increase in the older population and rising life expectancy are propelling the growth of the tele ICU market in the country. Due to the rising older population, an increasing number of emergency cases are coming to ICU departments in hospitals, which in turn, is creating the need for improved ICU care. Therefore, the market for tele ICUs is expected to experience growth in the North American region over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tele Intensive Care Unit market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Tele Intensive Care Unit industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Tele Intensive Care Unit market in the future? Who is the leader in the Tele Intensive Care Unit market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Tele Intensive Care Unit market?

Detailed TOC of Tele Intensive Care Unit Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatment and Expensive Set Up

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Therapeutic Devices

5.1.1.2 Communication Lines

5.1.1.3 Computer Systems

5.1.1.4 Physiological Monitors

5.1.1.5 Display Panels

5.1.1.6 Video Feed

5.1.1.7 Other Hardware

5.1.2 Software and Services

5.2 By Type of Management

5.2.1 Intensivist

5.2.2 Open

5.2.3 Co-managed

5.2.4 Open with Consultant

5.2.5 Other Types of Management

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Advanced ICU Care

6.1.2 Banner Health

6.1.3 iMDsoft

6.1.4 INTeLeICU

6.1.5 InTouch Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 SOC Telemed

6.1.8 UPMC Italy

6.1.9 Apollo Telehealth Services

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

