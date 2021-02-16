Wall Covering Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Wall Covering Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Wall Covering market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Wall Covering Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector is expected to register a Significant Growth

The increasing demand for premium real estate is one of the vital trends impacting the market studied. Real estate companies are focusing on value addition, by offering sophisticated designs and luxurious interiors, to lure consumers.

The demand in residential wall coverings is mainly driven by household customization. Moreover, with increasing residential construction and growth of spending power of people, in regions like Asia-Pacific, the market studied is expected to register growth. Additionally, the decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, thereby influencing the demand for wall coverings.

Moreover, the advancements in wall covers have led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. The 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles have become prominent in the market, in recent times.

Geographic Trends

Latin America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Brazil has the highest market share in this region followed by Mexico. Growth opportunities through 2016 will be sparked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets.

Adoption of wall covering products in the region is buoyed by the increasing construction sector in countries like Brazil and Mexico along with the greatest gains in residential markets. For instance, China Communication and Construction also signed a USD 700 million deal for the construction of a terminal at the Port of Sao Luis, while a USD 300 million loan deal was reached between the Exim Bank of China and Banco do Brasil.

Imports of wall covering products have been steadily declining for a decade, reflecting the weakening market environment for wallpaper. However, changing consumer preferences and improving economies are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wall Covering market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Wall Covering industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Wall Covering market in the future? Who is the leader in the Wall Covering market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Wall Covering market?

Detailed TOC of Wall Covering Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number Of Residential Buildings

4.3.2 Availability Of Styled Products

4.3.3 Increase In Do-it-yourself (Diy) Trends

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Competition From Paints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wall Panel

5.1.2 Wall Paper

5.1.3 Tile

5.1.4 Metal Wall Covering

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Specialty Store

5.3.2 Home Center

5.3.3 Building Material Dealer

5.3.4 Furniture Store

5.3.5 Mass Merchandizer

5.3.6 E-commerce

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Adfors (Saint Gobain)

6.1.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

6.1.3 Asian Paints Limited (APL)

6.1.4 A.S. Création Group

6.1.5 Walker Greenbank PLC

6.1.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Grandeco Wallfashion Group

6.1.8 Brewster Home Fashion

6.1.9 J. Josephson Inc.

6.1.10 Benjamin Moore & Co.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

